From hidden trails to high mountain lakes: 5 incredible Indian trekking routes

India is a treasure trove for anyone who enjoys visiting mountains and forests and loves the thrill of the outdoors. From the icy trails of the Himalayas to the lush green expanses of the Western Ghats, the country abounds with treks that suit every kind of adventure-seeking tourist. 5 must-try treks in India for adventure and nature lovers(unsplash)

Whether you are chasing panoramic summit views, peaceful forest walks or the joy of discovering remote villages, there are plenty of trails that provide immense satisfaction.

Here are five special trekking routes in India that every adventure seeker should try.

1. Ranthan Kharak Trek, Uttarakhand

In Kumaon’s Bageshwar district, Ranthan Kharak is an offbeat trail for experienced trekkers. It goes up to 11,800 feet and offers views of Nanda Kot, Nanda Devi, and Panchachuli peaks.

Trekkers pass through scenic meadows, rhododendron forests, oak-infested woods, and small mountain villages.

Nearby attractions include Pindari and Kafni glaciers and the ancient Baijnath Temples. The best time to visit is from May to June or from September to early November.

2. Bhrigu Lake Trek, Himachal Pradesh

Situated near Manali, Bhrigu Lake is reachable with a short and sweet high-altitude trek that goes up to 4,300 meters. It’s named after the great sage Bhrigu who is said to have meditated here.

Trekkers get to see the Dhauladhar and Pir Panjal ranges, meadows, and forests. Nearby attractions include Manali, Rohtang Pas,s and Vashisht Hot Springs. Ideal months are May-June and September-October to travel.

3. Chandrakhani Pass Trek, Himachal Pradesh

This medium-level trek in the Kullu Valley reaches 3,660 metres. Along the way, you walk through pine forests, small Himachali villages, and bright flower-filled meadows. You can see amazing views of the Dhauladhar, Pir Panjal, and Parvati mountain ranges. Naggar Castle, Malang Village and Manali are nearby attractions. May-July and September-October are the best months.

4. Surya Top Trek, Uttarakhand

Uttarkashi’s Surya Top goes up to 4,000 metres and offers views of Bandarpoonch, Kalanag, and Swargarohini peaks. Hikers can pass through pine and oak forests, wide meadows, and peaceful Himalayan villages. This can be combined with Dayara Bugyal for a longer trek. Tourists should opt for May-June and September-November, the best months to travel.

5. Bajre Dara Trek, West Bengal

Bajre Dara in the Darjeeling region goes up to 3,065 meters and offers 360-degree views of Kangchenjunga, Pandim, and Kabru peaks. The trek passes through rhododendron forests, waterfalls, and ridge trails. Nearby attractions include Darjeeling, Sandakphu and Rimbik village. The best time to visit is March-May and October-December.

FAQs:

1. What are the best trekking trails in India?

Some of the best trails include routes in Kullu Valley, high-altitude Himalayan treks, and hidden mountain paths.

2. Which trek is good for intermediate hikers?

The Kullu Valley trek is perfect for intermediate hikers, offering forests, villages, meadows, and mountain views.

3. What can I see on India’s Himalayan treks?

Trekkers can enjoy snow-capped peaks, colourful meadows, pine forests, serene lakes, and traditional villages.