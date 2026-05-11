From luxury stays to local tours: How to choose travel experiences that are truly worth your money

Being able to use loyalty programs , discounts, and integrated travel platforms to gain additional deals and additional incentives can provide added value, making your overall money and value spent greater.

Whenever people travel, they each have different ways of travelling. For some, their top priority is comfort, while for others it is adventure or experiencing new cultures. Karthik advises to start defining your priorities early on by doing some trips that fit those priorities, which allows you to put your money toward things that really improve your trip and avoid wasting money on things that don’t.

Start with what matters most to you

In today’s world, travel is now more than just checking things off a list; every experience matters. As costs continue to rise and choices continue to multiply, the biggest question today's traveller is facing is not where to go but how to most effectively maximise the return on their travel investment. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Karthik Venkataraman, CRPO, Vernost, reveals tips on how you can choose the best travel experience.

Focus on quality over quantity When you try to put as many things on your trip as possible, you will generally have more expenses associated with it, and you will be more dissatisfied with your vacation. Karthik recommends planning a small itinerary. This will help you focus on quality experiences that will usually give you much more value than a busy and tiring schedule of events.

Use the right credit card for travel purchases Choosing the right credit card for travel bookings can improve the overall value of your spending. Some cards offer higher cashback on flights and hotels, while others provide travel miles, lounge access or loyalty rewards. Using a card that matches your travel habits can help maximise rewards and reduce future travel costs.

Look beyond the price tag The least expensive way to travel is not always the most affordable. You also have to consider the things that come along with your travel, such as whether or not meals, transfers, distance from the location or ease of rescheduling your plans are included within what you’ve purchased and occasionally paying a little more at the outset can yield more overall value.

Make the most of bundled offerings Packages that offer travel, accommodations, and activities together can help reduce complexity when preparing for your trip. It reduce costs and remove the anxiety of having to book everything separately.

Value your time as much as your money Taking long layovers, travelling to distant locations or travelling with complicated travel itineraries can negatively affect your overall experience. Paying an additional price for ease can dramatically improve your total travelling experience.