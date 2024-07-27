In a major development for North Gujarat, the Dharoi Dam area is set to be transformed into a world-class sustainable tourism destination. Gujarat: Dharoi Dam set for tourism transformation from adventure sports to cultural hubs (Photo by Twitter/sanghaviharsh)

The state government has launched several projects to develop Dharoi Dam as a central tourism hub, linking prominent sites like Vadnagar, Taranga, Ambaji, and Rani Ki Vav, all within a 90 km radius.

The entire project will be executed in three phases, with an estimated cost of ₹1100 crore.

The development plan includes an Adventure Water Sports Arena, a River Edge Development Leisure Show Infrastructure with an Amphitheatre, various parks such as Panchatatva Park and Naad Brahm Upavan, and facilities like a Visitor Centre and Water Experience Park.

District Development Officer of Mehsana, Hasrat Jasmine, said, "The long-term vision is to develop North Gujarat into a major tourism circuit, with Dharoi as the central point. Surrounding pilgrimage sites like Ambaji, Hatkeshwar Temple, and Vadnagar will serve as peripheral points. This project is expected to generate significant revenue and establish the area as a cultural centre."

The project is expected to reach its final stage within two years, with 80 per cent of land acquisition already complete. A Public-Private partnership (PPP) model is being considered to expedite the development.

Tourists are already excited about the new facilities, comparing them to the Statue of Unity.

Tejinderpal Singh, a tourist from Gandhinagar, said, "It is being made even bigger than the Statue of Unity. The facilities here are going to be world-class, including seaplanes. With nearby attractions like Ambaji and Khedbrahma, tourists will flock here."

Local villagers are also optimistic about the positive impact.

Nareshbhai, the village head of Dharoi, said, "The government's project will put our village on the map. It's a big project that will provide jobs and become a source of livelihood for our people. It will be a great tourist site."

With the development of spiritual, adventure, and eco-tourism, the Dharoi Dam area is poised to become a major economic force in North Gujarat, creating new employment opportunities and boosting regional tourism.