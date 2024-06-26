Guwahati: Kamakhya Temple reopens after Ambubachi Mela, devotees throng sacred Shakti cult shrine

The doors of the famed Kamakhya Temple, closed for the last four days on the occasion of Ambubachi Mela, opened on Wednesday morning with devotees thronging the seat of Shakti cult. Devotees throng Kamakhya temple to offer prayers after the doors of the temple re-open for devotees after the four day Ambubachi Mela, in Guwahati on Wednesday. Kamakhya Temple reopens after Ambubachi Mela, devotees throng sacred Shakti cult shrine (ANI Photo/Pitamber Newar)

The temple doors were symbolically closed for four days as it is believed that Goddess Kamakhya undergoes her menstrual cycle during this period.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

The rituals associated with the opening of the temple were held on Wednesday night. The doors of the shrine, however, were opened for devotees on Thursday morning, an official of the Kamakhya Devalaya said.

The annual Ambubachi Mela commenced on June 22 amid elaborate security arrangements. More than 25 lakh people visited the fair since its beginning, an official of Kamrup Metropolitan district said.

The Ambubachi Mela, held on the temple premises during this period, is a major event in the tourism calendar of the state.

The administration had made camp facilities for 5,000 people at Kamakhya railway station and for 12,000-15,000 others in Pandu port on the banks of the river Brahmaputra.

Police personnel, volunteers, private security guards and others have also been engaged to ensure security of the Mela, officials said.

During the Ambubachi festival, it is also believed that Mother Earth menstruates.