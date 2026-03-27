Inside Japan's Aoniyoshi Limited Express: A luxury travel experience that is unbelievably affordable and costs…
Here's a look inside Japan's Aoniyoshi Limited Express, which connects three different cities and allows you to enjoy scenic views from the comfort of luxury.
Fancy a scenic journey wrapped in comfort, with luxurious, five-star–inspired interiors, a thoughtfully curated restaurant and bar, and an immersive cultural experience – all in one seamless package? Japan’s Aoniyoshi Limited Express might be exactly what you’re looking for.
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Connecting three cities – Osaka, Nara and Kyoto – within 40 minutes, this luxury train experience offers high-end amenities including a dedicated restaurant, a bar selling souvenirs, and an interior designed to make travelers feel like royalty. What makes it even more appealing? It delivers all this at an unbelievably affordable price point. Travel blogger Vipandeep Kaur offered a glimpse inside this opulent journey in her Instagram post shared on January 22.
A scenic ride immersed in comfort
From the moment you step inside, the train offers a glimpse of the experience that awaits – a look down 1,300 years of history and heritage, paired with a premium journey that allows you to feel the Japanese culture. The main seating area features twin seats arranged in a neat two-column layout, positioned alongside expansive, full-length windows – specifically designed for sightseeing – that frame the passing scenery like a moving postcard.
The seats are generously cushioned and upholstered in a soft green fabric, with high backs that provide both privacy and comfort. Each pair is accompanied by a window-side table, making the space equally suited for leisurely relaxation or enjoying a meal on the go.
Groups of three or four people can opt for the salon suite that feels like a private lounge on rails! Deep red leather armchairs are arranged around a central table, while large panoramic windows flood the space with natural light, making the space feel both cosy and perfect for unwinding while enjoying the passing scenery. Moreover, each booth is separated from the aisle by arch-shaped partitions to create a semi-compartment-style private space.
A train designed like a boutique hotel
According to the travel blogger, this scenic, luxury experience comes at a surprisingly modest price of just ₹500. Despite the affordable fare, the train goes well beyond basic travel, offering a dedicated restaurant, a stylish bar, and even a cosy library area – bringing a boutique, hotel-like feel to the journey.
Even the bathroom reflects this attention to detail; it is notably spacious and thoughtfully designed with accessibility and functionality in mind, featuring a clean, modern layout, support rails, a wide sink, and an advanced toilet system.
The bar area features a sleek, geometric counter where a dedicated attendant offers a curated selection of sweets made from Nara Prefecture products, along with exclusive merchandise and souvenirs available only on the train, as well as soft drinks and light snacks.
The library corner, by contrast, provides a calm, contemplative retreat. It houses a compact bookshelf stocked with reading material about the railway lines, while a cosy seating nook with sofa-style seats invites travellers to pause and unwind. The space carries the quiet charm of a boutique hotel lobby – making it easy to forget that you’re actually on a moving train.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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