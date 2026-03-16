Inside the premium washroom aboard Palace on Wheels. Watch video
Let’s take a look inside one of the premium washrooms on India’s luxury train, the Palace on Wheels.
While most trains in India are targeted for its unsanitary washrooms, Palace on Wheels boasts a premium washroom with world class facilities. Bhawani Singh Rao, director of sales, Palace on Wheels, in a February 24 Instagram post shared a video featuring the premium washroom of Palace on Wheels. Watch the video to check out the interiors of this premium space.
Also read | Palace on Wheels: India's oldest royal heritage train begins another season of luxury travel for tourists
Premium washroom aboard Palace on Wheels
The video showcases stunning premium washrooms from one of the luxury rooms on Palace on Wheels. The washroom features white rectangular-shaped sparkling bathtub, studded with premium sanitaryware. Placed right beside the window, it feels no less than a five-star luxury space.
The washroom also features a modern washbasin, a beautiful silver studded mirror, a wooden platform to keep toiletries, and a well-maintained commode. It is also equipped with necessary amenities like toilet papers, towels, handwash, and a dustbin. The premium detailing and luxury vibe of this washroom won’t make you feel like a train in India.
All about Palace on Wheels
The Palace on Wheels is one of the premier luxury heritage trains in India that offers a royal seven night, eight day journey through Rajasthan and Agra. Launched in 1982 by Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation and Indian Railways, this train is known for its regal decor, private butlers, and gourmet dining. It departs from New Delhi to explore destinations like Jaipur, Udaipur, and Ranthambore.
The train operates from September to April from New Delhi and explores iconic Indian cities, including Agra and major parts of Rajasthan. The train boasts lavish, designed cabins named after former Rajput kingdoms. Each cabin offers world-class amenities such as Wi-Fi, satellite TV, attached premium washrooms and personal attendants. The train also delights with its dining facilities, which include two Michelin-starred restaurants named The Maharaja and The Maharani, that serve everything from continental to Indian and Rajasthani cuisine on wheels. The travellers also get to enjoy a well-stocked bar, lounge, and an Ayurvedic spa centre.
Destinations covered
The itinerary of the train is designed in a way to allow you to make the very most of your time. You will get to see iconic Rajasthan cities like Jaipur (the Pink City), Jaisalmer (the Golden City), Jodhpur (the Blue City), Udaipur (the City of Lakes), as well as the state's wildlife-rich Ranthambore National Park and its world-famed Bharatpur bird sanctuary. Apart from Rajasthan, this state-of-the-art train takes you to Agra, before returning to New Delhi.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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