Inside the premium washroom aboard Palace on Wheels. Watch video

The video showcases stunning premium washrooms from one of the luxury rooms on Palace on Wheels . The washroom features white rectangular-shaped sparkling bathtub, studded with premium sanitaryware. Placed right beside the window, it feels no less than a five-star luxury space.

While most trains in India are targeted for its unsanitary washrooms, Palace on Wheels boasts a premium washroom with world class facilities. Bhawani Singh Rao, director of sales, Palace on Wheels, in a February 24 Instagram post shared a video featuring the premium washroom of Palace on Wheels. Watch the video to check out the interiors of this premium space.

The washroom also features a modern washbasin, a beautiful silver studded mirror, a wooden platform to keep toiletries, and a well-maintained commode. It is also equipped with necessary amenities like toilet papers, towels, handwash, and a dustbin. The premium detailing and luxury vibe of this washroom won’t make you feel like a train in India.

All about Palace on Wheels The Palace on Wheels is one of the premier luxury heritage trains in India that offers a royal seven night, eight day journey through Rajasthan and Agra. Launched in 1982 by Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation and Indian Railways, this train is known for its regal decor, private butlers, and gourmet dining. It departs from New Delhi to explore destinations like Jaipur, Udaipur, and Ranthambore.

The train operates from September to April from New Delhi and explores iconic Indian cities, including Agra and major parts of Rajasthan. The train boasts lavish, designed cabins named after former Rajput kingdoms. Each cabin offers world-class amenities such as Wi-Fi, satellite TV, attached premium washrooms and personal attendants. The train also delights with its dining facilities, which include two Michelin-starred restaurants named The Maharaja and The Maharani, that serve everything from continental to Indian and Rajasthani cuisine on wheels. The travellers also get to enjoy a well-stocked bar, lounge, and an Ayurvedic spa centre.