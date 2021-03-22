Kashmir is all set to have a successful spring tourist season
With the opening of the historic Badamwari garden, tulip garden and shikara rides, the Jammu and Kashmir government is geared up for a successful spring tourist season.
Tourism Director Ghulam Nabi Itoo told ANI, "Festivals are lined for the upcoming tourist season. We have made arrangements for the tourists to experience local traditions and customs." Recently, the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism department had organised roadshows in different states of the country including Poona, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Jaipur, said Itoo.
Meanwhile, a number of tourists are enjoying the spring season here. A tourist from Jaipur said she is enjoying the pleasant weather and beautiful nature while riding a shikara.
Wali Mohamad, the president of Shikara Association said that they are hopeful that a large number of people will come to the state for vacation and enjoy the beauty of Dal lake.
Tour and travel operator Hafeez Shawl said several hotels have been opened and they are ready to welcome tourists from across the world.
