Macau resumes quarantine free travel with mainland China

Published on Aug 03, 2022 04:16 PM IST
  Authorities reopened public services and entertainment facilities in Macau, a Chinese special administrative region, on Tuesday.
Reuters | , Hong Kong

Macau's government said on Wednesday people could enter the neighbouring mainland Chinese city of Zhuhai without quarantine, a further relaxation of stringent COVID-19 policies as the world's biggest gambling hub seeks a return to normalcy.

Authorities reopened public services and entertainment facilities in Macau, a Chinese special administrative region, on Tuesday.

People leaving Macau for Zhuhai must have a certificate that shows a negative COVID-19 test within the past 24 hours and take further two tests within three days of arriving in the Chinese city, the government said in a statement.

