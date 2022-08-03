Macau resumes quarantine free travel with mainland China
- Authorities reopened public services and entertainment facilities in Macau, a Chinese special administrative region, on Tuesday.
Macau's government said on Wednesday people could enter the neighbouring mainland Chinese city of Zhuhai without quarantine, a further relaxation of stringent COVID-19 policies as the world's biggest gambling hub seeks a return to normalcy.
People leaving Macau for Zhuhai must have a certificate that shows a negative COVID-19 test within the past 24 hours and take further two tests within three days of arriving in the Chinese city, the government said in a statement.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
