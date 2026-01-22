MakeMyTrip reveals Republic Day 2026 long weekend trends: Goa emerges as top domestic choice, Thailand rules abroad

Republic Day 2026: As the Republic Day long weekend rolls in, travellers are all set to pack their bags and make the most of the first extended holiday of the year. In fact, Goa has emerged as the most picked domestic destination for a getaway, with Thailand reigning supreme on the international front. Goa topped the list last year too. (Photo: End Time Prayers)

How is India travelling this Republic Day On Thursday, MakeMyTrip released its latest travel trends report, offering a snapshot of the holiday mood and the most in-demand destinations on the Republic Day long weekend this year.

As per the report, the Republic Day holiday falling on a Monday “acted as a catalyst for travel, compared to last year when the January 26 holiday fell on a Sunday”. Travel spike has been observed starting from January 23 and peaks on January 24.

When it comes to the top 5 leisure domestic destinations, Goa, with its cocktail of beaches, boutique stays and relaxed daytime culture, continues to dominate as the most sought-after domestic destination.

Jaipur’s royal allure secures the second spot on the list, closely followed by the scenic charm of Udaipur in third place. Some travellers are heading north in search of snowfall, pushing Manali to the fourth position, others are opting for quieter coastal escapes, with the serene appeal of Pondicherry rounding off the top five getaways.

Last year, Goa was on the top of the list, followed by Udaipur, Jaipur, Manali and Munnar.

Top 5 international destinations On the international front, Thailand is the clear winner. Close on its heels is the UAE, continuing to draw travellers with its mix of luxury and convenience. Vietnam’s rising appeal places it third, thanks to its blend of culture, cuisine and affordability, while Malaysia claims the fourth spot as a laid-back escape. Rounding off the list is Singapore, whose polished cityscape and rich cultural offerings continue to entice Indian travellers.

Breaking down the trend, Rajesh Magow, Co-founder and Group CEO, MakeMyTrip, said, “The appetite for weekend travel remains strong, with the extended Republic Day weekend presenting an opportunity for travel. There is a preference for nearby destinations, evident in the top travel choices from each metro. That said, Goa remains the favourite leisure destination within India. Internationally, the skew towards easy-visa destinations continues to gain traction. Countries with direct connectivity to multiple cities are leading demand, with Thailand at the forefront and Vietnam also performing strongly.”

According to the report, Vietnam rose from 10th place in 2025 to become the 3rd most booked destination for the long-weekend this year.