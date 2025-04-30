Malaika Arora’s dreamy Phuket diaries will have you booking your flight ASAP: 5 must-do activities in this Thai paradise
Malaika Arora is a travel enthusiast who loves exploring new places whenever she's not shooting. The 51-year-old actor is quite active on social media and often treats her Insta fam to glimpses from her wanderlust-filled adventures. Currently, she's soaking up the sun in Phuket and her dreamy travel diaries might just tempt you to book your next getaway. (Also read: Malaika Arora beats Monday blues with Prithvi Namaskara; here’s why this yoga practice is a must-try )
Inside Malaika Arora's dreamy Phuket diaries
On Tuesday, Malaika surprised her fans with a series of dreamy snapshots from her Phuket getaway, shared on Instagram with the caption, "Wat errrr feelin." The carousel opens with Malaika striking a pose on the beach shore, dressed in a vibrant, printed maxi dress that perfectly matches the tropical vibe.
The following photos capture serene glimpses of the beach, including a playful click of Malaika posing with a toy while sporting sunglasses. She also gave a peek into the mouthwatering tropical treats she's been indulging in.
Must-do activities in Phuket
If Malaika's dreamy vacation has you itching to plan your own escape to this tropical paradise, here are some must-do activities that absolutely deserve a spot on your itinerary:
- Island hopping: Explore stunning nearby islands like Phi Phi, James Bond Island, and Similan Islands for crystal-clear waters and postcard-perfect views.
- Beach relaxation: Unwind at famous beaches like Patong, Kata, or Karon, ideal for sunbathing, swimming, or simply soaking in the coastal vibes.
- Thai spa experience: Treat yourself to a traditional Thai massage or a rejuvenating spa session to truly relax and recharge.
- Local cuisine tour: Dive into Phuket's vibrant food scene, don't miss out on fresh seafood, mango sticky rice, and street-side Pad Thai.
- Sunset at promthep cape: Wrap up your day with a breathtaking sunset view from this scenic viewpoint, it's one of the most Instagrammable spots on the island.
