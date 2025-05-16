Menu Explore
Minimum 60% off on trolley bags and backpacks at the Amazon Ultimate Brand Sale: Get travel-ready on a budget!

Neha Ravi Khandelwal
May 16, 2025 04:30 PM IST

Amazon Ultimate Brand Sale is live with unbeatable offers on trolley bags, backpacks and more. Save extra using ICICI Bank cards and Prime benefits.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Safari Pentagon Set of 3 (Cabin + Medium + Large) Trolley Bags Hard Case Polypropylene 4 Wheels 360 Degree Wheeling Luggage, Travel Bags, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Dusk Green View Details checkDetails

₹6,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

American Tourister Ivy 4 Wheel Spinner Polypropylene (Pp) 3 Pc Set Sea Green Hard Trolley Bag with TSA Lock Small, Medium & Large (55Cm + 68 Cm + 77Cm) View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Skybags ABS Stroke Hard Spinner Luggage Set of 3 (55+65+75 Cm)|Printed Spinner Luggage Trolley with 8 Wheels and in-Built Combination Lock|Unisex - Blue & White, Small, Medium, Large View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kamiliant by American TouristerHarrier Spinner Polypropylene (PP) 3 Pc Set Iron Grey Hard Luggage Small, Medium & Large (56 Cm+68Cm+78Cm) View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Skybags Rubik Red Softsided Luggage Set of 3 (Small, Medium & Large) View Details checkDetails

₹7,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nasher Miles Paris Hard-Sided Polypropylene Luggage Set of 3 | 55cm, 65cm & 75cm | 8 Wheels Small, Medium & Large Trolley Bag for Travel | Suitcase (Pastel Green) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Skybags Trooper 55Cm + 65Cm Polycarbonate Red and White Hardsided 4 Inline_Skate_Wheel Cabin + Carry-On Luggage Set, 48 Centimeters, 26 Centimeters, Small, Medium, Multicolor View Details checkDetails

₹5,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

American Tourister Ivy Spinner Polypropylene (Pp) 2 Pc Set Red Hard Luggage Suitcase with TSA Lock Small & Medium Sets (55Cm + 68 Cm), Small, Medium View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Safari Polycarbonate Persia Hardside Small & Medium Size 8 Spinner Wheel (Cabin & Check-in Trolley) Luggage Set of 2 Pearl Blue Color 55cm & 65cm View Details checkDetails

₹4,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aristocrat Polypropylene Air Pro Set of 2 Hard Luggage (55Cm and 66Cm) | Lightweight Luggage with Wheels, Secured Zip and Secured Combination Lock | Jet Black | Unisex, Spinner, Trolley Bag View Details checkDetails

₹3,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nasher Miles Paris Hard-Sided Polypropylene Luggage Set of 2 | 55cm & 65cm | 8 Wheels Double Spinner Small & Medium Trolley Bag for Travel | Suitcase (White) View Details checkDetails

₹5,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Swiss Military Arctic Elite Spinner Suitcase, Lightweight Pack of 2 (44L & 68L) Trolley Bag with Premium Zipper, 360° Dual Wheels, Durable Polycarbonate Luggage for Travel, Spacious Suitcase Olive View Details checkDetails

₹5,909

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MOKOBARA Polycarbonate The Em Cabin Pro Luggage Small Size German Makrolon Poly-Carbonate Hardside 8 Hinimoto Wheels Suitcase Trolley for Travelling (Green Energy Sunray) 56 Cm View Details checkDetails

₹7,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kamiliant American Tourister Harrier 56 Cms Small Cabin Polypropylene (Pp) Hard Sided 4 Wheeler Spinner Wheels Luggage Suitcase (Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹1,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Safari Polypropylene (Pp) Pentagon Hardside Small Size Cabin Luggage Suitcase 4 Spinner Wheels Trolley Bags for Travel Black Color 55 Cm View Details checkDetails

₹1,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nasher Miles Vienna Hard-Sided Polypropylene Cabin Luggage 20 inch | 55cm | 8 Wheels Small Trolley Bag for Travel | Suitcase (Cream White) View Details checkDetails

₹2,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

American Tourister Liftoff 55 CM Small Cabin Polypropylene (PP) Hard 8 Wheels Spinner Luggage/Suitcase/Trolley Bag for Travel (Sea Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹3,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Skybags Trooper 55 Cms Small Cabin Abs Hardshellsided 4 Wheels Spinner Printed Luggage/Inline Suitcase/Trolley Back (Pale Green), Large View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹1,298

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹1,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

TRAVALATE Travel Duffle Luggage Bag Organizer | Multi Pocket Ultra-Light| Polyester 45 Lt| Men And Women | 21 X 09 X 11 Inch |Black, 22.86 Cm View Details checkDetails

₹948

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aristocrat Cadet 52Cm Polyester Cabin Luggage Navy Blue Duffle Bag, 28 Cms View Details checkDetails

₹739

amazonLogo
GET THIS

uppercase Topo 55Cm Duffle Bag, 44 Lts, Dust Resistant Travel Bag, Spacious Main Compartment, Adjustable Shoulder Strap, Sustainable Duffle Bag For Women & Men, 1500 Days Warranty (Blue, Polyester) View Details checkDetails

₹888

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kenneth Cole Faux Leather Duffle Bag for Travel|Compact and Comfortable for Travelling|Suitable for Mens and Womens|Cabin Luggage Bag, 52 x 24 x 28 Centimeters, Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

The Amazon ultimate brand sale is officially live from 15th to 20th May and the deals are impossible to ignore. If you’ve been eyeing new trolley bags, or backpacks or waiting for a luggage sale that’s worth the buzz, now is your chance to fill that cart. With the best of Amazon deals and Amazon offers running across top-rated products, this week is ideal for a smart restock.

Grab top picks from the Amazon ultimate brand sale with extra bank savings on backpacks, trolley bags and luggage must-haves.
Grab top picks from the Amazon ultimate brand sale with extra bank savings on backpacks, trolley bags and luggage must-haves.

Plus, the cherry on top comes in the form of bank offers. ICICI Bank is offering 10% savings on credit and debit cards and Prime members can score an additional 10% cashback too. Time to zip through these deals before stocks vanish. The Amazon Sale is serving convenience, style and solid savings in one go.

Trolley bags set of 3 with Amazon offers

Looking to upgrade your travel gear? The Amazon ultimate brand sale is serving some great deals on trolley bags set of 3. From stylish finishes to smart interiors, these sets are practical and perfect for frequent travellers. With Amazon offers and ICICI Bank deals you can enjoy 10% savings and an extra 10% cashback if you’re a Prime member. It’s a solid time to buy before stocks disappear.

Top picks at the Amazon Sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Trolley bags set of 2 with Amazon offers

Planning a short trip or a business visit? A trolley bags set of 2 is just the right fit. Amazon is offering great deals during the Amazon Sale and the ICICI Bank offer adds a sweet bonus. Get 10% savings on card payments and even more if you're a Prime member. With sleek options and smooth wheels, these sets are worth checking during the Amazon ultimate brand sale.

Top picks at the Amazon Sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Cabin suitcases with Amazon offers

Cabin suitcases are a must for quick escapes and work trips. During the Amazon Ultimate Brand sale, you’ll find top picks at solid prices. With Amazon deals and ICICI Bank card savings of 10%, Prime members can enjoy an extra 10% cashback. From lightweight options to stylish finishes, cabin bags are flying fast. This luggage sale is a great chance to grab travel gear without spending a fortune.

Top picks at the Amazon Sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Backpacks with Amazon offers

Backpacks are perfect for daily use, work, or weekend getaways. Thanks to the Amazon ultimate brand sale, you’ll spot trending designs and practical builds all at good prices. The Amazon offers include ICICI Bank savings of 10% and extra cashback for Prime users. With brands dropping their best backpacks during this luggage sale, there’s something for everyone. Time to refresh your bag game while the sale is still live.

Top picks at the Amazon Sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Duffle bags with Amazon offers

Duffle bags are the easiest pick when you want roomy storage and flexible style. With Amazon's ultimate brand sale, there are plenty of solid choices to explore. Whether you want duffle bags with wheels or compact styles, this Amazon Sale has it all. Add to that the ICICI Bank offer 10% savings and extra cashback for Prime members, and this luggage sale becomes too good to ignore.

 

Top picks at the Amazon Sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon sale on luggage: FAQs

  • What is the Amazon ultimate brand sale and how long does it last?

    The Amazon ultimate brand sale is running from 15th to 20th May. It features discounts across categories including luggage, trolley bags, backpacks and more. You’ll also get extra savings through ICICI Bank offers and additional cashback for Prime members.

  • Are there good deals on trolley bags and luggage sets?

    Yes, the Amazon Sale is packed with offers on luggage sets including trolley bags set of 2 and trolley bags set of 3. These deals are ideal for travel lovers or anyone looking to replace old suitcases with something more durable and stylish.

  • Can I get extra savings during the sale?

    Definitely. ICICI Bank is offering 10% savings on both credit and debit card transactions. Prime members can enjoy an additional 10% cashback, making the deals even better during the Amazon Ultimate brand sale.

  • Are backpacks and duffle bags also included in the luggage sale?

    Yes, backpacks and duffle bags are included. You’ll find a wide range of options, from everyday backpacks to travel-ready duffle bags with wheels. With the Amazon offers running through the luggage sale, now is the time to grab them.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

News / Lifestyle / Travel / Minimum 60% off on trolley bags and backpacks at the Amazon Ultimate Brand Sale: Get travel-ready on a budget!
