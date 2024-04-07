 Nainital witnesses surge in tourist footfall amid rising temperatures in North India | Travel - Hindustan Times
Nainital witnesses surge in tourist footfall amid rising temperatures in North India

ANI | | Posted by Krishna Priya Pallavi, Nainital
Apr 07, 2024 03:53 PM IST

Tourists from North India are flocking to Nainital in Uttarakhand to seek respite from the scorching heat.

Amid the increasing temperature in the plains of North India, neighbouring Nainital in Uttarakhand is witnessing a huge influx of tourists from across the country seeking respite from the scorching heat. The lake city has been bustling with tourists, and shopkeepers and traders are happy with their booming business due to the large number of arrivals.

Tourists are visiting major sites like Snow View Point, Himalaya Darshan, Kilbury, Eco Cave Park, Zoo, Sarita Taal Water Point, Botanical Garden, and Sankat Mochan Mandir, among other popular spots. (Pixabay)
(Also Read | Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 travel guide: 5 tips for navigating crowds and booking affordable getaways)

Tourists are visiting major sites like Snow View Point, Himalaya Darshan, Kilbury, Eco Cave Park, Zoo, Sarita Taal Water Point, Botanical Garden, and Sankat Mochan Mandir, among other popular spots.

The district's tourism association is also prepared to welcome the tourists.

Digvijay Bisht, the chairperson of the Hotel Association, said that Nainital is enjoying pleasant weather and that the city is witnessing tourists from all over India. "However, due to the Lok Sabha elections, tourists are facing hurdles in carrying cash," he said.

District authorities are also making efforts to ensure that tourists do not face any unnecessary obstacles.

Prahlad Narayan Meena, senior police superintendent, said, "To make sure that tourists don't face any kind of difficulty, we have instructed the checking posts not to bother them."

The people of Uttarakhand will cast vote in a single phase on April 19, as per the Election Commission of India.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
News / Lifestyle / Travel / Nainital witnesses surge in tourist footfall amid rising temperatures in North India
