New travel trend alert! Town-sizing is all about embracing underrated, unexplored places

Every year, a new travel trend emerges, urging the wanderers in us to get out and experience it. This year, another trend is on the rise: 'Town-sizing'. Town-sizing is all about connecting with nature and culture in a new way.

What is town-sizing

Small and underrated places provide a richer experience.(Pexels)

Travel editor Gabe Saglie spoke to Fox Local about the new trend of 'town-sizing.' This trend is all about visiting small, lesser-known locations and seeking an authentic experience rooted in that place's unique culture and connecting with the people there.

‘Town-sizing’ is a play on the phrase ‘downsizing.' Downsizing means eliminating or reducing in scale- whether company staff, business or homes. Similarly, for travel, people are shifting towards small and quiet places for vacation rather than going to crowded cities. They are cutting back on big cities and going towards smaller towns.

Gabe revealed that the essence of town-sizing lies in connecting with locals in small, unexplored destinations, allowing travellers to engage with their culture and traditions on a more personal, one-on-one level. Along with that remote destinations are also one of the less polluted places, creating a connection with nature.

Elko, Nevada

To understand the trend, let's take a look at Elko in Nevada from where the travel expert reported. The population is 2000, showcasing that this travel trend is about visiting less populated areas. With such a low population, cultural mingling and connecting with people one-to-one feels more genuine and less rushed or crowded.

Gabe then went on to talk about the cowboy tradition which is still prevalent in this small town. There are museums and dedicated spaces to celebrate this old cowboy tradition. Since it's a small town, travellers get an immersive experience without all the crowd.

There are unique cultural events in Elko, such as the Cowboy Poetry Gathering, which is filled with cultural activities like poetry readings, film screenings, and more.

So, maybe many big cities may be on your bucket list, but the problem is, they’re on a lot of other people’s bucket lists too, making these destinations go viral on social media and become overcrowded. Experiencing culture becomes a challenge with so much crowd.

Small, underrated places that aren't as widely explored tend to retain their cultural value and they are very unique- like the Cowboy culture in Elko.

The 'town-sizing' trend shows a growing longing to reconnect with culture in a more personal, meaningful way. In places like Elko, where the population is small and the pace of life is slower, travellers have the opportunity to experience local traditions and customs that are often overshadowed in larger, more commercialized destinations.

Travel has become commercialized, with the same experiences being sold in most major destinations. But, these small places have something new and authentic that stands apart from the typical tourist experience.