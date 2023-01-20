Ooty's hidden gems: A traveller's paradise

Stationed in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu, Ooty is loved for its serene natural beauty, the lined mountains, the misty mornings, and the picturesque locations. From a pleasant climate to the landscape that can take the breath away of any nature lover, Ooty offers a variety of places to be explored.

The first and most important of these hidden gems is the Nilgiri Mountain Railway. This is a mountain railway system that runs through the Nilgiri Hills and was built by the British in the late 19th century. The railway line connects the towns of Mettupalayam and Ooty and is a great way to explore the beauty of the Nilgiri Hills. The journey takes about four and a half hours and is a great way to experience the stunning scenery of the region.

Another hidden gem of Ooty is the Doddabetta Peak. This is the highest peak in the Nilgiri Hills and offers stunning views of the surrounding area. The peak is located at an altitude of 8,650 feet and is a popular spot for trekking and camping. The peak is also home to a variety of flora and fauna and is a great place to explore the natural beauty of the region.

The Botanical Gardens of Ooty are another hidden gem of the region. These gardens are home to a variety of plants and trees and are a great place to explore the local flora. The gardens are spread over an area of 22 hectares and are home to over a thousand species of plants. The gardens are also home to a variety of birds and animals, making it a great place to explore the local wildlife.

Ooty is also home to a number of beautiful lakes. The most popular of these is the Ooty Lake, which is a man-made lake that was built in 1824. The lake is surrounded by lush greenery and is a great place to relax and enjoy the peaceful atmosphere. There are also a number of other lakes in the region, such as the Avalanche Lake, Pykara Lake and Emerald Lake, which are all great places to explore.

The Nilgiri Hills are also home to a number of tribal communities, such as the Toda, Badaga and Kurumba tribes. These tribes are known for their unique culture and traditions and are a great way to explore the local culture. The tribes are also known for their handicrafts and are a great place to buy souvenirs and other items.

Finally, Ooty is also home to a number of beautiful waterfalls. The most popular of these is the Pykara Falls, which is located at an altitude of 6,000 feet and is a great place to take in the stunning views of the region. There are also a number of other waterfalls in the region, such as the Avalanche Falls, Emerald Falls and the Kallar Falls, which are all great places to explore.

Ooty is a beautiful hill station that is full of hidden gems that are often overlooked by visitors. From the Nilgiri Mountain Railway to the beautiful lakes and waterfalls, there is a lot to explore in the region. So, if you are looking for a place to relax and explore the beauty of nature, then Ooty is the perfect place for you.