Hair loss or hair thinning? Surgeon explains how to tell the difference and what to do next

According to Dr Mayank, hair sheds too much when people go through tough times - like sickness, sudden dieting, poor eating habits, shifts in hormones , or some drugs. That shift pushes extra strands into dormancy during their natural rhythm. Follicles stay alive, though, so regrowth happens after fixing what started it.

Thinning hair usually shows up before anything else, making folks take another look at how they care for it. A broader part, less fullness, or edges pulling back might feel worrying. But here’s the thing, fixing it doesn’t always mean seeing a doctor. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Mayank Singh, celebrity hair transplant surgeon and founder of Crown, reveals how to know whether you need treatment or simply a healthier hair care routine.

He highlighted that eating better food, topping up missing nutrients, calming nerves down, and treating the head skin softly tends to help things turn around. Yet, when shedding keeps going, runs in families, lasts past three months, chances are higher it's inherited balding - a pattern linked to genes seen widely among half of males at fifty plus plenty of females as they age.

Do hair care products work on hair thinning? In today’s world of social media, people often consider having already used several serums, pills, chewable vitamins, pricey shampoos, none of it guided by a proper medical check. Some beauty products pack ingredients like plant extracts, caffeine, rosemary oil, synthetic growth factors, or small proteins called peptides. “Not every solution works the same; around half might help slow down hair loss and make strands look better,” said Dr Mayank.

​Dr Mayank highlighted that most products fail to wake up inactive hair roots, even when studied carefully. Popularity does not equal results across individuals. “Only if tests show a true biotin shortage might those tablets make a difference - but such cases are uncommon,” added Dr Mayank. Usually, thinning hair doesn’t grow fuller using these products. In some cases, using them might mess up lab test results instead.