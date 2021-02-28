IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Pakistan extends travel restrictions as coronavirus cases continue to rise
In a notification, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) said that the instructions issued on December 31, 2020 would remain in place till March 14.(Unsplash)
In a notification, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) said that the instructions issued on December 31, 2020 would remain in place till March 14.(Unsplash)
travel

Pakistan extends travel restrictions as coronavirus cases continue to rise

Pakistan’s aviation authority on Saturday extended the existing restrictions for all inbound travellers for another two weeks as the nation continues to witness a surge in the number of coronavirus cases.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:37 PM IST

Pakistan’s aviation authority on Saturday extended the existing restrictions for all inbound travellers for another two weeks as the nation continues to witness a surge in the number of coronavirus cases.

In a notification, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) said that the instructions issued on December 31, 2020 would remain in place till March 14.

It means that the category list of countries, classified under categories A, B and C would be followed.

According to the list, Category A countries "do not require Covid-19 PCR test before entry into Pakistan".

There are 24 countries in the categories including Australia, China, Iraq, New Zealand, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore.

Travel from Category C countries to Pakistan is restricted and "only allowed as per guidelines of NCOC (National Command and Operations Centre)", said the PCAA.

These countries are 15 in number and include South Africa, United Kingdom, Ireland and The Netherlands.

The PCCA said that restrictions specified in a January 29 notice for Category C countries will remain effective till March 14.

PCAA had specified that the people from Category C countries are allowed to travel to Pakistan, provided they had a negative PCR test conducted 72 hours prior at the most.

Those specified included Pakistani passport holders holding a valid visa from a category C country, NICOP (National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis) holders, POC (Pakistan Origin Card) holders and diplomatic passport holders of Category C countries and their families.

The PCAA said that all countries not listed in Category A or C fall under Category B and visitors from these countries to Pakistan require a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken 72 hours before travel.

The notification was issued by the PCCA as the number of Covid-19 cases reached 578,797 as 1,315 new cases emerged in the last 24 hours, according to the ministry of National Health Services.

It reported that 33 more patients died, taking the number of coronavirus deaths to 12,837 in the country.

However, on the positive side, so far 544,406 people have recovered.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
travel restrictions
Close
In a notification, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) said that the instructions issued on December 31, 2020 would remain in place till March 14.(Unsplash)
In a notification, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) said that the instructions issued on December 31, 2020 would remain in place till March 14.(Unsplash)
travel

Pakistan extends travel restrictions as coronavirus cases continue to rise

PTI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:37 PM IST
Pakistan’s aviation authority on Saturday extended the existing restrictions for all inbound travellers for another two weeks as the nation continues to witness a surge in the number of coronavirus cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Odisha Government has limited the measures to passengers from five high-risk states instead of twelve.(Unsplash)
The Odisha Government has limited the measures to passengers from five high-risk states instead of twelve.(Unsplash)
travel

Odisha limits precautionary measures for travellers from five high-risk states

ANI, Bhubaneswar (odisha) [india]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:23 AM IST
Odisha Government has made a partial modification to its earlier precautionary measures issued for the passengers travelling from other States to Odisha.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Imradul Ali, 10, looks for recyclable material at a landfill on the outskirts of Guwahati, India, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.(AP)
Imradul Ali, 10, looks for recyclable material at a landfill on the outskirts of Guwahati, India, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.(AP)
travel

From school to rag picking: A day in the life of a child scavenger in India

AP, Guwahati, Assam
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:10 PM IST
Once school is done for the day, 10-year-old Imradul Ali rushes home to change out of his uniform so he can start his job as a scavenger in India’s remote northeast. Armed with a gunny sack, he goes to a landfill in the slums of Guwahati, the capital of Assam state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
travel

Poughkeepsie is top pick for New Yorkers seeking small-town life amid pandemic

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:54 PM IST
New York-to-Poughkeepsie ranked as the eighth most popular relocation in a survey of Americans who left big cities last year -- up from 17th a year earlier.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The White House said the meeting with climate adviser Gina McCarthy and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg also touched on economic policy and curbing the spread of Covid-19 — travel has been a vector for the virus.(Unsplash)
The White House said the meeting with climate adviser Gina McCarthy and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg also touched on economic policy and curbing the spread of Covid-19 — travel has been a vector for the virus.(Unsplash)
travel

Airline CEOs, Biden officials consider green-fuel breaks

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:13 AM IST
Chief executives of the nation's largest passenger and cargo airlines met with key Biden administration officials Friday to talk about reducing emissions from airplanes and push incentives for lower-carbon aviation fuels.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Even as vaccine rollouts gather pace, a return to a pre-pandemic normal could be years away as many countries take a go-slow approach to reopening.(Pixabay)
Even as vaccine rollouts gather pace, a return to a pre-pandemic normal could be years away as many countries take a go-slow approach to reopening.(Pixabay)
travel

Personal touch lost by travel bans is costing businesses dearly

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:45 AM IST
A full reboot of global commerce is counting on business travelers being allowed to cross borders again.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The rich heritage of the country can be the focus and help the travel industry grow manifold, the official said.(Pixabay)
The rich heritage of the country can be the focus and help the travel industry grow manifold, the official said.(Pixabay)
travel

Domestic travel sector optimistic with improving Covid situation: Official

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:18 PM IST
The domestic travel sector is looking up, opening new vistas for business, with the Covid-19 situation improving in the country, a senior West Bengal government official said on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttarakhand: Plans to develop Chota Kailash as major pilgrimage site(Twitter/TrippyGram/msbmotovlogs)
Uttarakhand: Plans to develop Chota Kailash as major pilgrimage site(Twitter/TrippyGram/msbmotovlogs)
travel

Uttarakhand: Plans to develop Chota Kailash as major pilgrimage site

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:30 PM IST
Amid speculations over Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra due to Covid-19 spike, Chota Kailash or Adi Kailash in Uttarakhand proposed to be developed as major pilgrimage site and to promote it as a destination for religious tourism
READ FULL STORY
Close
Greece reached an accord with Israel earlier this month to ease travel restrictions for those who can prove they have been vaccinated.(Pixabay)
Greece reached an accord with Israel earlier this month to ease travel restrictions for those who can prove they have been vaccinated.(Pixabay)
travel

Britons welcome to holiday in Greece with or without vaccine: Tourism minister

Reuters, Athens
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 01:41 PM IST
Greece is ready to welcome British tourists this summer regardless of whether they have had a coronavirus vaccine, Tourism Minister Harry Theocharis was quoted as saying on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vaccination passports: Digital travel pass likely available before summer(Photo by Charlotte Noelle on Unsplash)
Vaccination passports: Digital travel pass likely available before summer(Photo by Charlotte Noelle on Unsplash)
travel

Vaccination passports: Digital travel pass likely available before summer

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:17 AM IST
According to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, digital vaccination passports likely available before summer to allow people to travel in Europe despite the coronavirus pandemic
READ FULL STORY
Close
Covid test mandatory for travellers coming to Rajasthan from Maharashtra, Kerala(Photo by Jeet Dhanoa on Unsplash)
Covid test mandatory for travellers coming to Rajasthan from Maharashtra, Kerala(Photo by Jeet Dhanoa on Unsplash)
travel

Covid test mandatory for travellers coming to Rajasthan from Maharashtra, Kerala

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:07 AM IST
The Rajasthan government has made it mandatory for travellers from Maharashtra and Kerala to produce a negative Covid-19 test report upon their arrival in the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
Japan to lift emergency coronavirus measures as Covid-19 infections decline(Photo by Chris Yang on Unsplash)
Japan to lift emergency coronavirus measures as Covid-19 infections decline(Photo by Chris Yang on Unsplash)
travel

Japan to lift emergency coronavirus measures as Covid-19 infections decline

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:50 AM IST
Japan's Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo, Aichi, Gifu and Fukuoka prefectures will all see their emergency coronavirus measures lifted as infections have declined significantly across the country since peaking in early January after a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic had swept the nation
READ FULL STORY
Close
Starting Thursday, people are required to wear better masks in places where large numbers gather, including stores, hospitals and public transportation.(Unsplash)
Starting Thursday, people are required to wear better masks in places where large numbers gather, including stores, hospitals and public transportation.(Unsplash)
travel

Czech government bars travel to countries with Covid variant

AP, Prague
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:06 PM IST
The Czech government is barring its citizens and residents from traveling to countries hit by highly contagious coronavirus variants and is tightening rules for face coverings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The coronavirus pandemic has sent shock waves through the global travel industry and the economies most reliant on tourism.(Pixabay)
The coronavirus pandemic has sent shock waves through the global travel industry and the economies most reliant on tourism.(Pixabay)
travel

How and where to travel safely this summer: Covid-19 Q&A

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:44 PM IST
With vaccines rolling out, governments are looking to strike a balance between the continuing fight against Covid-19 and allowing travel to resume.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (AFP)
Representational image. (AFP)
travel

Vaccination impact: 65% survey respondents say will travel in next 2 months

By Neha LM Tripathi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:33 PM IST
Over 70% of those surveyed have travelled at least once since the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions were eased. Nearly 40% of them went for one or two mini-vacations, and 18% for three trips during the pandemic
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac