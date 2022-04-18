Philippines’ Boracay Beach hosts more tourist than limit on Easter break

The white-sand Philippine island of Boracay hosted more tourists than allowed during the Easter break, highlighting challenges in keeping Covid-19 at bay and preserving environmental gains while indulging people’s pent up demand for travel.

Boracay, cited by Condé Nast Traveler as among the world’s best islands for beaches, hosted more than 21,000 tourists on April 14 and 15, above the recommended daily threshold of 19,215, government data showed.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said the environment and local government departments must “address this concern and prevent similar incidents,” according to a statement Monday. Health and safety protocols must be observed, as the island remains under the lowest Covid alert level, Puyat was separately cited by ABS-CBN News as saying.

After two years of Covid restrictions devastated tourism, the Philippines is easing travel protocols even as it lags Southeast Asia in terms of vaccination. The move forms part of efforts to revive the travel and leisure sector, which accounted for 12.8% of the nation’s economic output pre-pandemic.

Boracay, which boasts powdery white sand, has suffered a longer blow than other resort islands. In 2018, President Rodrigo Duterte shut Boracay for rehabilitation, reopening later that year with restrictions such as a cap of 19,000 tourists at any given time.

