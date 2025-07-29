Planning a solo trip? 9 expert-backed safety rules you have to follow before packing your bags
Thinking of travelling solo? Before you pack your bags, check out these 9 expert-approved safety rules to stay smart, secure, and stress-free on the road.
Planning a solo trip can be exciting, liberating, and full of unforgettable moments, but it also comes with its own set of challenges. When you're navigating unfamiliar places on your own, staying safe becomes even more important. From dealing with emergencies and trusting your instincts to using tech wisely and blending in with the local crowd, solo travel requires a mix of courage and caution.
To help you make the most of your adventure without compromising on safety, Sanjay Jadoun, CEO, YoloBus, shared with HT Lifestyle 9 important rules every solo traveller should know before setting off.
1. Keep someone in loop
Always inform a trusted friend or family member about your itinerary, accommodations, and check in with them daily.
2. Share your live location
Use apps like Google Maps location sharing or Apple's Find My to let someone track your movements in real time.
3. Carry physical copies of important documents
Keep printed copies of your passport, ID, tickets, and bookings, especially when internet access is limited.
4. Trust your instincts
If something doesn't feel right, a person, place, or situation, don't second-guess yourself. Leave immediately.
5. Stay in well-populated areas after dark
Avoid deserted streets and don't flaunt expensive gadgets or jewellery.
6. Choose verified stays
Book accommodations with strong, verified reviews on travel OTAs.
7. Respect local customs
Dress and behave according to local norms to avoid drawing unwanted attention.
8. Be discreet with personal info
Don't reveal you're travelling alone or share details like your hotel or next destination with strangers.
9. Prioritise security features
Choose places with lockable doors, 24/7 front desk staff, safety lockers, and visible CCTV.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
