Tue, Jul 29, 2025
Planning a solo trip? 9 expert-backed safety rules you have to follow before packing your bags

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Published on: Jul 29, 2025 08:55 pm IST

Thinking of travelling solo? Before you pack your bags, check out these 9 expert-approved safety rules to stay smart, secure, and stress-free on the road.

Planning a solo trip can be exciting, liberating, and full of unforgettable moments, but it also comes with its own set of challenges. When you're navigating unfamiliar places on your own, staying safe becomes even more important. From dealing with emergencies and trusting your instincts to using tech wisely and blending in with the local crowd, solo travel requires a mix of courage and caution.

Check out 9 essential safety tips for solo travellers to ensure a secure adventure. (Pexels)
Check out 9 essential safety tips for solo travellers to ensure a secure adventure. (Pexels)

To help you make the most of your adventure without compromising on safety, Sanjay Jadoun, CEO, YoloBus, shared with HT Lifestyle 9 important rules every solo traveller should know before setting off.

(Also read: Solo female traveller lists India among countries where she felt most unsafe: ‘When I was alone in the North…’ )

1. Keep someone in loop

Always inform a trusted friend or family member about your itinerary, accommodations, and check in with them daily.

2. Share your live location

Use apps like Google Maps location sharing or Apple's Find My to let someone track your movements in real time.

Stay connected with trusted contacts and opt for secure lodgings to enjoy your adventure. (Pexel)
Stay connected with trusted contacts and opt for secure lodgings to enjoy your adventure. (Pexel)

3. Carry physical copies of important documents

Keep printed copies of your passport, ID, tickets, and bookings, especially when internet access is limited.

4. Trust your instincts

If something doesn't feel right, a person, place, or situation, don't second-guess yourself. Leave immediately.

5. Stay in well-populated areas after dark

Avoid deserted streets and don't flaunt expensive gadgets or jewellery.

Prioritise safety by booking verified accommodations. (Unsplash)
Prioritise safety by booking verified accommodations. (Unsplash)

6. Choose verified stays

Book accommodations with strong, verified reviews on travel OTAs.

7. Respect local customs

Dress and behave according to local norms to avoid drawing unwanted attention.

(Also read: Travel vlogger shows India’s most luxurious train with fancy bar, spa, 5-star restaurant; tickets cost up to 4 lakh )

8. Be discreet with personal info

Don't reveal you're travelling alone or share details like your hotel or next destination with strangers.

9. Prioritise security features

Choose places with lockable doors, 24/7 front desk staff, safety lockers, and visible CCTV.

