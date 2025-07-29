Planning a solo trip? 9 expert-backed safety rules you have to follow before packing your bags

Planning a solo trip can be exciting, liberating, and full of unforgettable moments, but it also comes with its own set of challenges. When you're navigating unfamiliar places on your own, staying safe becomes even more important. From dealing with emergencies and trusting your instincts to using tech wisely and blending in with the local crowd, solo travel requires a mix of courage and caution. Check out 9 essential safety tips for solo travellers to ensure a secure adventure. (Pexels)

To help you make the most of your adventure without compromising on safety, Sanjay Jadoun, CEO, YoloBus, shared with HT Lifestyle 9 important rules every solo traveller should know before setting off.

1. Keep someone in loop

Always inform a trusted friend or family member about your itinerary, accommodations, and check in with them daily.

2. Share your live location

Use apps like Google Maps location sharing or Apple's Find My to let someone track your movements in real time.

Stay connected with trusted contacts and opt for secure lodgings to enjoy your adventure. (Pexel)

3. Carry physical copies of important documents

Keep printed copies of your passport, ID, tickets, and bookings, especially when internet access is limited.

4. Trust your instincts

If something doesn't feel right, a person, place, or situation, don't second-guess yourself. Leave immediately.

5. Stay in well-populated areas after dark

Avoid deserted streets and don't flaunt expensive gadgets or jewellery.

Prioritise safety by booking verified accommodations. (Unsplash)

6. Choose verified stays

Book accommodations with strong, verified reviews on travel OTAs.

7. Respect local customs

Dress and behave according to local norms to avoid drawing unwanted attention.

8. Be discreet with personal info

Don't reveal you're travelling alone or share details like your hotel or next destination with strangers.

9. Prioritise security features

Choose places with lockable doors, 24/7 front desk staff, safety lockers, and visible CCTV.