Planning to go on the Valley of Flowers trek? Here are 6 things to remember

when it was recently announced that the Valley of Flowers, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, will be open for visitors from June 1 to October 31. The Valley of Flowers trek is a verdant paradise with over 600 species of wildflowers. (Shutterstock)

The trek is a verdant paradise with over 600 species of wildflowers, gorgeous views of the Himalayas, and even attracts pilgrims who wish to visit Gurdwara Hemkund Sahib. This beginner-friendly trek sees thousands of tourists every year. If you are planning to visit, then there are some things you should keep in mind.

Valley of Flowers trek: All you need to know

In a video posted on June 3, travel influencer Naveen Kumar, a solo trekker, shared tips that tourists travelling to the Valley of Flowers should keep in mind. Here's what he shared:

Can you take a private vehicle to the Valley of Flowers, and how far can you go? According to Naveen, one can easily travel with their private car, taxi, or bike. However, the last destination would be Govind Ghat or Joshimath. He suggested staying in Joshimath, which is 14 km before Govind Ghat, or staying in Govind Ghat. From the Govind Ghat, travel to Pulna village for 4 km; this is where the Valley of Flowers trek begins. Can you take your kids on the trek? The travel influencer suggested that children over the age of 10 can easily do this trek. However, it is always better to consult the doctor and know the kids' health, heart condition, and stamina, since at night the temperature drops drastically, as it is a high-altitude area. Can you go camping in the valley? Since the Valley of Flowers is a heritage site, camping is not allowed there as the park closes by 5 pm, and tourists are asked to leave before or at this time. Which month is best for travelling to the valley? Naveen said that though one can travel any time from June to October, it is best to do the trek as early as possible, because monsoon comes in full force around the months of July and August, making it risky. This leads to rampant landslides in the area from Rishikesh to Joshimath. This could be dangerous for travellers. Do you need a guide? The influencer said that there is no need for a guide in the Valley of Flowers as the trek is quite simple and can be done easily. What will be the budget for the trip? The maximum budget for the trip would be ₹ 7,000 to 8,000. He also suggested carrying waterproof clothes and shoes for the trek. Additionally, you can carry snacks on the trek; however, be mindful and respectful of the place and do not litter.

How to reach

From Delhi, travel to Rishikesh by bus, car, or train, and then reach Govind Ghat from there. Govind Ghat is approximately 9 km from Rishikesh. Meanwhile, the nearest airport is Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun.

After reaching Govindghat, you can take a shared cab to Pulna, the last motorable village. From Pulna, it's a 10 km trek to Ghangaria, and from Ghangaria, a 3.5 km trek leads you into the Valley of Flowers.