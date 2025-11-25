Ranveer Allahbadia explains why travelling is necessary after Australia visit

After a difficult stretch in the public eye, Ranveer Allahbadia used photographs from his Australia visit to underline why travelling is necessary in life. The YouTuber, 31, was at the centre of the India’s Got Latent controversy earlier this year - a case that drew police action in two states and triggered multiple complaints. Ranveer Allahbadia

Ranveer Allahbadia on his Australia trip

Allahbadia’s latest post on Instagram carries a sequence of lines explaining why travel matters to him. He has suggested in the post that travel forces perspective.

“Travel reminds you how big the world really is,” read the first line in his series of captions, framing the idea that distance helps reset scale and attention.

He added that once you step away from familiar surroundings, “suddenly the things that bothered you stop mattering,” indicating that physical separation can soften day-to-day stresses.

Another note pointed to the people he encountered on the trip. “You meet strangers who feel strangely familiar,” he wrote, describing how travel can create brief but grounding human connections.

Several lines in the post focused on the shift in rhythm that comes with being away from routine. “Sunsets in a new country hit different,” he wrote in one caption.

It was followed by, “You realise that life feels lighter away from your routine.”

Both comments suggested that slowing down in a new place changes how ordinary moments feel.

Allahbadia ended with reflections on how the experience stays with you even after returning home.

“Every corner teaches you something about yourself,” he wrote, adding that, “You come back, but a part of you stays there.”

Ranveer Allahbadia’s India’s Got Latent controversy

Ramveer found himself in controversy when a clip from the now-deleted India’s Got Latent show circulated online. The segment showed Ranveer Allahbadia asking a sexually explicit question involving parents, prompting FIRs against him and other creators.

Police in Maharashtra and Assam opened inquiries, and the National Human Rights Commission flagged the clip as harmful to minors. Allahbadia later said the fallout took a huge toll on him “emotionally, financially and professionally.”

FAQs:

What did Ranveer Allahbadia say about travelling?

He said travel widens perspective and makes everyday pressures feel lighter.

Where did Ranveer Allahbadia share his travel reflections?

He posted photos and short quotes from his recent trip to Australia on Instagram.

How many subscribers does Ranveer Allahbadia have on YouTube?

Allahbadia has over 10.8 million subscribers on YouTube.