What to do if you lose your passport abroad: Simple guide for Indian travellers to return safely

Losing a passport in a foreign country can be stressful, especially when you are far from home and don’t know what to do next. But Indian embassies around the world have a clear process to help citizens in such situations. But one most important things is to stay calm and act fast. What to do if your passport is lost or stolen abroad(Unsplash/Representational Image)

First, every traveller must report the loss to the local police. This report will be an official record and is required for further paperwork. Then inform the nearest Indian Embassy or Consulate. The Indian embassy handles passport emergencies daily and is trained to verify nationality and guide stranded travellers as per the official website of Passport Seva.

Getting emergency travel documents

If the traveller needs to return to India urgently due to reasons like serious illness or death in the family, the embassy may issue an Emergency Certificate (EC). This is a one-way travel document that allows the person to fly back to India but cannot be used for international travel afterwards. Officials explain that an EC is issued only after confirming the traveller’s identity and nationality.

Applying for a reissued passport

In most cases, travellers can apply for a reissued passport. Duplicate passports are not issued, but a new passport with a fresh number and validity is provided. The Indian mission may ask for any available documents, such as a photocopy of the lost passport, Aadhaar card, or previous travel records. However, even if a photocopy is not available, the mission can still process the application by verifying the person’s details.

For those whose passports are damaged instead of lost, the process is similar. A damaged passport is classified as either readable or damaged beyond recognition. In both cases, travellers must apply for a reissued passport under the “Lost/Damaged” category.

Applying for a new passport after returning to India

Once back in India on an Emergency Certificate, citizens can apply for a new passport using standard documents. These include proof of present address, proof of date of birth, a police report, and an affidavit explaining how the passport was lost or damaged. If any pages of the original passport are available, their photocopies should also be submitted.

Why is acting fast crucial?

Reporting the loss fast prevents misuse of the passport, and verification is faster. Store a digital copy of your passport before you travel; it will come in handy at the time of re-issue.

Losing a passport abroad is a pain, but following the process ensures help reaches you fast and travel plans are back on track.

FAQs

1. What should I do first if my passport is lost or stolen abroad?

You should immediately file a report with the local police and then contact the nearest Indian Embassy or Consulate for help.

2. Can I travel back to India without a passport?

Yes. In emergencies, the Indian embassy may issue an Emergency Certificate (EC) that allows one-way travel to India.

3. Will I get a duplicate passport if mine is lost?

No. Duplicate passports are not issued. Instead, you must apply for a re-issued passport with a new passport number and fresh validity.