Sai Pallavi's vacation in Japan is all about skiing in snow, meeting penguins, hitting the flower shops. Watch

Actor Sai Pallavi is on vacation in Japan and has shared pictures and videos on social media. From the glimpse, the actor seems to be having a ball with her close friends and family as she enjoys the snow, takes a shot at skiing, interacts with penguins, and takes in the sights Japan has to offer. Sai Pallavi enjoyed Japan as it snowed and even hit the slopes for some skiing.

Inside Sai Pallavi’s vacation in Japan Sai posted the video on her Instagram with sparkle, snowflake, and heart emojis, along with the song Love and Happiness by Al Green. The video begins with the actor letting fans know that she’s in Japan. Dressed in a cosy sweatsuit and what look like Uggs. She then lets out her inner child and takes a playful dive in the snow.

The video also shows Pallavi in a purple puffed jacket and jeans, posing for pictures while holding shopping bags. While the city she’s staying in issues an avalanche advisory, it doesn't seem to deter the actor. She enjoys the snowfall with a huge grin, even capturing a sweet, playful moment with her travel buddies. She even included a video of her hitting the slopes and falling down while skiing.