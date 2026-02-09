Sai Pallavi's vacation in Japan is all about skiing in snow, meeting penguins, hitting the flower shops. Watch
Sai Pallavi recently took a vacation to Japan with her friends and shared a glimpse of it with fans in the form of pictures and videos.
Actor Sai Pallavi is on vacation in Japan and has shared pictures and videos on social media. From the glimpse, the actor seems to be having a ball with her close friends and family as she enjoys the snow, takes a shot at skiing, interacts with penguins, and takes in the sights Japan has to offer.
Inside Sai Pallavi’s vacation in Japan
Sai posted the video on her Instagram with sparkle, snowflake, and heart emojis, along with the song Love and Happiness by Al Green. The video begins with the actor letting fans know that she’s in Japan. Dressed in a cosy sweatsuit and what look like Uggs. She then lets out her inner child and takes a playful dive in the snow.
The video also shows Pallavi in a purple puffed jacket and jeans, posing for pictures while holding shopping bags. While the city she’s staying in issues an avalanche advisory, it doesn't seem to deter the actor. She enjoys the snowfall with a huge grin, even capturing a sweet, playful moment with her travel buddies. She even included a video of her hitting the slopes and falling down while skiing.
Pallavi seemed to have popped into flower shops or enjoyed the beautiful sunset when she wasn’t chasing that adrenaline rush. What’s more, she even posted videos of her interacting with penguins in captivity and visiting a traditional Japanese temple while there. Incidentally, Pallavi was spotted in Japan in 2024 shooting for her upcoming film, Ek Din, alongside Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan.
Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Japan diaries
Recently, actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna were also in Japan for the promotions of his Telugu movie, Pushpa 2: The Rule. Posting a bundled-up picture with his wife, Sneha Reddy, and their children, Arha and Ayaan, Arjun revealed that he had been to the Sensoji Temple with his family.
Rashmika also posted pictures of her Japan visit, though she seemed confined to her hotel room and the venue, if the pictures are anything to go by. The actor opted for a floral skirt and a matching cream blouse for the occasion, with a floral brooch completing the look.
“Japan… you always make my heart feel so full. The warmth, the love, the kindness in the crowd.. it never changes. Every time I’m here, I leave with more gratitude than I came with,” she wrote, posting the pictures of her visit.
