Screen set up to block tourists from clicking pictures of Mount Fuji has several holes in it

A Japanese town that erected a huge black screen last week in an attempt to stop tourists from snapping photos of Mount Fuji and overcrowding the area has discovered holes in the screen and is working to repair them, officials said Tuesday. (Also Read | No more cute snaps of Mt Fuji; a screen is up in Japanese town to prevent tourist crowds. Photo inside) Mt Fuji is seen through a hole on a black screen installed across from a convenience store in Fujikawaguchiko town. (AP)

Fujikawaguchiko, a popular spot to view and photograph the iconic mountain, put up the screen last Tuesday, but the next day officials discovered a hole in it. By Tuesday morning, officials had found around 10 similar holes, all at eye level, and all apparently just the right size to fit a camera lens through.

One especially popular viewing location is outside a Lawson convenience store, from where photos taken at a certain angle would make it look as if Mount Fuji was sitting atop the store roof.

Local residents have complained about visitors blocking the narrow sidewalk and walking into the busy road or onto neighbouring properties to get their shots, officials said.

The town spent 1.3 million yen ($8,285) to install the 2.5-meter (8.2-feet) -high black mesh net that stretches 20 meters (66 feet), and additional fences along the sidewalk.

The screen has helped ease congestion in the area, officials said.

Over-tourism has also become a growing issue at other popular tourist destinations such as Kyoto and Kamakura.

Additionally, now, those who want to climb one of the most popular trails on Japan's iconic Mount Fuji will have to book a slot and pay a fee. The new rules for the climbing season, starting July 1 to September 10, apply for those hiking the Yoshida Trail on the Yamanashi side of the 3,776 meter- (nearly 12,300 feet-) high mountain that was designated a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site in 2013.