Sharvari's Satpura Tiger Reserve trip is all about 'chasing sunsets and sunrise': 5 reasons you should visit this place

Sharvari loves to travel whenever she's not busy shooting for her projects. The Alpha actor has a deep passion for exploring new places and often shares her adventures with her Insta family. Recently, she took a trip to Satpura Tiger Reserve, and her pictures are giving us major travel goals. From breathtaking sunsets to wild landscapes, her travel diaries are a visual treat, making us want to pack our bags. (Also read: Sharvari Wagh's elegant yet sassy look in crop white shirt and black mini skirt is pure fashion goals. All pics inside ) Sharvari's recent visit to Satpura Tiger Reserve features her beautiful wildlife photography and scenic views. (Instagram/@sharvari)

Sharvari's Satpura Tiger Reserve travel diaries

On Tuesday, Sharvari gave her fans a sweet treat as she took to Instagram and uploaded a series of pictures accompanied by the caption, "This series is called 'Chasing sunrises & sunsets ☀️' It's the best feeling to see the sun rise and set in a jungle while battling the cold wind.. The first image of the forest reflecting onto the lake is by far my favourite 🌳nd speaking of favourites, of course spending time with my favourite person @kasturiwagh tops it all".

In her latest post, Sharvari is seen enjoying some leisurely time in nature, unleashing her inner photographer as she captures stunning snaps of wildlife. From peaceful sunsets and bonfires to the calm of the lake, she captures the serene beauty of the jungle. In one of the snaps, she can be seen soaking up the sun in a cute bucket hat and sunglasses, rocking a casual black top.

5 reasons to visit Satpura Tiger Reserve

If Sharvari's jungle getaway has inspired you to plan your own adventure, here are five reasons why Satpura Tiger Reserve should be at the top of your list:

1.Home to diverse species like Tigers, Leopards, Gaur, Sloth Bears, and Wild Dogs, making it a wildlife enthusiast's paradise.

2. The reserve features stunning ravines, sandstone peaks, narrow gorges, and waterfalls for scenic beauty.

3. Less crowded compared to other tiger reserves, offering a more tranquil and immersive wildlife experience.

4. Explore dense forests, medicinal herbs, and enjoy activities like safari rides and bird watching.

5. Rare attractions like Albino Gaurs and Sloth Bear sightings make it a distinctive destination for wildlife lovers.