 Singapore travel alert: Sentosa’s Tanjong, Palawan, Siloso beaches closed after oil spill | Travel - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Singapore travel alert: Sentosa’s Tanjong, Palawan, Siloso beaches closed after oil spill

AFP | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Jun 15, 2024 03:38 PM IST

Singapore's Sentosa beaches are popular tourist destination that host a casino, Southeast Asia's only Universal Studios attraction and luxury waterfront homes

Beaches on Singapore's top resort island of Sentosa, which also house luxury waterfront homes, were shuttered on Saturday due to an oil spill at a nearby port, maritime authorities said.

People walk next to an oil slick at Tanjong Beach on Sentosa, Singapore June 15, 2024. Singapore travel alert: Sentosa’s Tanjong, Palawan, Siloso beaches closed after oil spill (REUTERS/Edgar Su)
People walk next to an oil slick at Tanjong Beach on Sentosa, Singapore June 15, 2024. Singapore travel alert: Sentosa’s Tanjong, Palawan, Siloso beaches closed after oil spill (REUTERS/Edgar Su)

The oil spill resulted from an accident on Friday at the Pasir Panjang terminal between a Netherlands-flagged dredger and a stationary Singapore-flagged bunker vessel, Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) said.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Waters of three popular beaches on the island "are currently closed for beach clean-up works due to instances of oil spillage observed in the sea waters," the island said in a notice on its website.

Black residue from the oil slick is visible on the beaches, an AFP photographer on the scene said.

One sign put up on a cordoned off beach read "Oil slick spotted. Clean up in progress. Please stay clear of water."

The MPA said patches of oil and light sheens have been observed off Pasir Panjang Terminal and along Tanjong, Palawan, and Siloso beaches.

Sentosa is a popular tourist destination that hosts a casino, Southeast Asia's only Universal Studios attraction and luxury waterfront homes for expats and the ultra-rich.

"Oil spill response craft have been deployed to continue spraying oil dispersants and to collect the oil slicks on the water surface," said the MPA adding that navigational traffic has not been affected.

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Travel / Singapore travel alert: Sentosa’s Tanjong, Palawan, Siloso beaches closed after oil spill
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On