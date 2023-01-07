Solo travel: 5 best international destinations to travel alone in 2023

Travelling alone is always an unforgettable experience. When you take that eagerly anticipated vacation, the independence, hardships, and fears of travelling alone will all be worthwhile. It gives you a sense of independence and self-assurance that you won't find anywhere else. The appropriate location choice is crucial to mastering the art of solo travel. Some locations are better suited for a solitary travel experience than others, regardless of whether you're setting off on an epic multicountry journey or taking an impulsive city vacation. Making the decision to embark on your first solo journey is the hardest part. To help you plan your solo getaway, we have listed out a few destinations that are ideal for your first solo travel experience. (Also read: Common mistakes to avoid as a beginner solo traveler )

1. Japan

Japan is without a doubt one of the best destinations for a solitary holiday (Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP)

Japan is an island nation in East Asia. It is without a doubt one of the best destinations for a solitary holiday because it is one of the safest, cleanest, and most well-organized nations in the entire globe. In terms of culture, gastronomy, and the unique use of technology in everything from art museums to lavatories, it is also one of the most distinctive. Japanese people are also regarded as among the friendliest in the world. Language is the sole factor that could cause travellers to feel anxious as only a few Japanese people can speak English.

2. Thailand

There are so many fun things to do in Thailand country on your own.(REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa)

Thailand is a traveller's paradise famed for its stunning beaches, mouthwatering cuisine, and kind people. The area is well-liked for short vacations and gap years. It features a tumultuous rainforest, temples, stunning beaches, and a wonderful metropolis. It is accessible, cheap, and has a wide variety of delicious food. There are so many fun things to do in the country on your own.

3. New Zealand

New Zealand, the second-most tranquil nation in the world, is a great choice for first-time solo travellers. (Unsplash)

The island nation of New Zealand is located in the southwest Pacific Ocean. It has a beautiful landscape, thriving towns and cities, and is the sixth-largest island nation by land area. New Zealand, the second-most tranquil nation in the world, is a great choice for first-time solo travellers. Driving or using the generally convenient and affordable buses and railroads are both viable options for long-distance travel. Numerous breathtaking fjords and waterfalls, the enthralling Waitomo Glowworm Caves, the Franz Josef Glacier climb, and other attractions bring tourists from all over the world.

4. Iceland

Iceland is a small, close-knit country where people know one another and are willing to assist visitors wherever they are going. (Unsplash)

Iceland, a mostly frozen Nordic island, is one of the safest places in the world, so solitary visitors may relax. Iceland is a small, close-knit country where people know one another and are willing to assist visitors wherever they are going. Black sand beaches, magnificent fjords, active volcanoes, and even the chance to spend the night under the Northern Lights will delight nature lovers.

5. Netherland

Anyone looking to travel alone will find the Netherlands to be one of the greatest places to go. (Unsplash)

Regardless of age, ethnicity, gender, or sexual orientation, anyone looking to travel alone will find the Netherlands to be one of the greatest places to go. The country has a very laid-back feel and a liberal way of life. This place welcomes all. Buses and trains are options, and while they are frequently quick and affordable, a car is far more practical for travelling to unusual locations. In addition, it's the easiest way to locate all of these breathtaking vistas. The inhabitants are extraordinarily hospitable and helpful, and navigation is reasonably simple.

6. Australia

One of the finest places for solo travellers to go is Australia.(Unsplash)

One of the finest places for solo travellers to go is Australia, which has a huge backpacker community, especially if you have access to a car. You can go on a road trip by yourself or with new friends you meet at one of the many hostels along the beaches. Discover the east coast journey with millions of travellers, stopping along the way to surf in Byron Bay, walk Circular Quay, and see coastal towns along the Great Ocean Road.

