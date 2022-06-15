Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Which international spots are best for female solo travellers?
Which international spots are best for female solo travellers?

Rohit Khattar, founder of ikigai travel recommend several places that are suitable for both new and experienced travellers, one can choose as per their budget:
Rohit Khattar, founder of a travelling firm
Published on Jun 15, 2022 04:26 PM IST
More women are taking up solo travelling. Safety and fun are the two prerogatives we keep in mind while organising female-focused solo trips. These places are highly recommended for both new and experienced travellers, one can choose as per their budget:

• Vietnam: Safe for solo female travellers, a round trip costs 14,000 via Kolkata. Female-friendly hostels starts at 350 per night and it offers visa on arrival.

• Sri Lanka: Provides visa on arrival and cost of a round trip plane ride is around 12,000 from Chennai. You can find five-star beach hotels at throw-away prices here.

• Maldives: Solo travellers can enjoy swimming with sharks and other marine life. It has free visa on arrival and a round trip airfare from Bengaluru will cost 15,000.

•Turkey: Taking a hot-air-balloon ride in Cappadocia is a dream for many. Round trip airfare via Delhi will cost you 40,000.

• Morocco: Expensive air tickets is the only drawback for Indian travellers but it has a lot to offer — from the Sahara Desert to Atlas Mountains and Mediterranean Sea. The visa process is simple and a round trip fair starts from 60,000.

• Bali: Visa is on arrival so you can go berserk for the nightlife and beaches. Round trip airfare starts from 22,000 via Kolkata.

Inputs by Rohit Khattar, founder of ikigai travel

