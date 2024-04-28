Spiritual wanderlust: 5 sacred temples around the world every traveller must experience

Around the world, places of worship have often served as the defining characteristics of a particular area, religion or culture. Among the world's most recognisable landmarks are magnificent temples that have come to symbolise the region to which they belong. These places of worship have evolved over time from being little more than well-known temples to becoming highly valued tourist destinations for visitors who want to see and engage with different cultures around the world. These temples around the world are worth visiting if you're interested in architecture, history and man-made beauty. Get ready to embark on a journey of religious tourism and explore some of the most must-see temples in the world. (Also read: Explore romance on budget: Top 5 affordable honeymoon destinations outside India ) Embark on a spiritual voyage as we unveil five sacred temples from diverse corners of the globe.(Pixabay)

5 Must-Visit Sacred Temples Worldwide

Giresh Kulkarni, Founder of Temple Connect and ITCX shared with HT Lifestyle five must-visit sacred temples, each brimming with unique rituals and profound significance.

1. Shree Kaal Bhairav Temple, Varanasi

Located in the ancient city of Varanasi, the Kaal Bhairav Temple is one of the most revered Shiva temples in India. Kaal Bhairav is the Kotwal of Kashi. The temple is known for its unique ritual of offering alcohol and meat to the deity, which is uncommon in most Hindu temples. It is said that any holy pilgrimage to the Kashi Vishwanath temple is incomplete if devotees do not take Baba Kaal Bhairav's darshan and blessings.

2. Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Varanasi

Also located in Varanasi, the Kashi Vishwanath Temple is one of the most revered Jyotirlingas, making it a pivotal site in Hinduism. The temple stands on the western bank of the holy river Ganges, and it is believed that a visit to the temple and a bath in the river can lead to moksha, liberation from the cycle of life and death. The Ganga Aarti performed every evening is a spiritually uplifting ceremony that shouldn't be missed.

3. Shani Shingnapur Temple, Maharashtra

The Shani Shingnapur Temple is an ancient temple dedicated to Lord Shani (Saturn). It is located in the small village of Shingnapur in Maharashtra. The temple is a Jagrut Devasthan. The temple is unique because it does not have any doors or compounds, symbolising the belief that Lord Shani is ever-present and cannot be confined within walls. Devotees visit this temple to seek blessings from Lord Shani and to overcome obstacles and difficulties in their lives.

4. Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga, Maharashtra

The Trimbakeshwar Jyotirling is one of the 12 revered Jyotirlingas in India. It is located in the town of Trimbak, near Nashik in Maharashtra. It's unique because the Jyotirlinga is set in a void with three faces symbolising Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Rudra. This temple is also known for its rare practice of performing the Narayan Nagbali puja, intended to provide peace to the souls of the deceased.

5. Pratyangira Devi Mandir, Ayyawadi, Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu

The Pratyangira Devi Mandir is a unique temple dedicated to the goddess Pratyangira, who is believed to have the power to remove any obstacles in the form of evil spirits or negative energy. It is located in the small village of Ayyawadi near Kumbakonam in Tamil Nadu. The temple is known for its unique ritual, Nikumbala Yajna, performed on no-moon days to protect devotees primarily from bad astrological influences and to bring prosperity.

Each of these temples offers more than just spiritual solace; they provide a glimpse into the profound cultural heritage and religious practices that are meticulously preserved and cherished in India. Whether you are a devout follower or a curious traveller, these temples promise a rich, enlightening experience.