Friday, Feb 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Katrina Kaif's luxury health resort in Austria has rooms with 2 lakh/night tariff. Take a tour

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Feb 28, 2025 06:01 PM IST

Katrina Kaif stayed at a luxury health resort in Austria recently and shared pictures on Instagram. The property has rooms costing ₹2 lakh a night. 

Katrina Kaif recently travelled to Austria and shared several pictures from her stay at a luxurious health resort. The pictures showed Katrina taking a swim inside the pool, enjoying the snow-covered mountains, basking in the winter sun, and relaxing amid ice-cold temperatures. She also posted a picture of her table card at the resort, which had her name as ‘Mrs Katrina Kaif’.

Katrina Kaif stayed at a luxury medical health resort in Austria. (Instagram/@katrinakaif, mayrlife.com)
Katrina Kaif stayed at a luxury medical health resort in Austria. (Instagram/@katrinakaif, mayrlife.com)

Also Read | Step inside Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s luxurious 58 crore sea-facing Mumbai home that's like an art gallery

According to Katrina's post, she stayed at the Mayrlife Altaussee, an award-winning medical health resort in Austria situated directly on the shores of Lake Altaussee.

More about the resort

The health resort offers visitors the opportunity to relax and rejuvenate with the help of medical experts, therapists, nutrition experts, and doctors.

How much does the room cost

During their stay, visitors get a chance to choose from different stay options, including rooms, suites, penthouses, or park residences. Each offers a view of the lake or the mountain landscape. Meanwhile, the park residences also offer a private spa. As per the Mayrlife website, the price of the rooms ranges from 290 EUR to as high as 2,300 EUR, which is approximately 2,09,362.

Additionally, the resort offers various medical treatments and programmes, including healthy ageing, stress control, weight care, anti-inflammation, spas, active detox, diabetes care, sports performance boost, movement and training therapies, massages, and more. Check out the price list here.

What's next on the work front for Katrina Kaif?

Katrina recently visited the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj with her mother-in-law, Veena Kaushal. Pictures and videos of the actor participating in the rituals were shared on social media. Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, where she starred alongside Vijay Sethupathi.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 28, 2025
