Katrina Kaif's luxury health resort in Austria has rooms with 2 lakh/night tariff. Take a tour

Katrina Kaif recently travelled to Austria and shared several pictures from her stay at a luxurious health resort. The pictures showed Katrina taking a swim inside the pool, enjoying the snow-covered mountains, basking in the winter sun, and relaxing amid ice-cold temperatures. She also posted a picture of her table card at the resort, which had her name as ‘Mrs Katrina Kaif’. Katrina Kaif stayed at a luxury medical health resort in Austria. (Instagram/@katrinakaif, mayrlife.com)

According to Katrina's post, she stayed at the Mayrlife Altaussee, an award-winning medical health resort in Austria situated directly on the shores of Lake Altaussee.

More about the resort

The health resort offers visitors the opportunity to relax and rejuvenate with the help of medical experts, therapists, nutrition experts, and doctors.

How much does the room cost

During their stay, visitors get a chance to choose from different stay options, including rooms, suites, penthouses, or park residences. Each offers a view of the lake or the mountain landscape. Meanwhile, the park residences also offer a private spa. As per the Mayrlife website, the price of the rooms ranges from 290 EUR to as high as 2,300 EUR, which is approximately ₹2,09,362.

Additionally, the resort offers various medical treatments and programmes, including healthy ageing, stress control, weight care, anti-inflammation, spas, active detox, diabetes care, sports performance boost, movement and training therapies, massages, and more. Check out the price list here.

What's next on the work front for Katrina Kaif?

Katrina recently visited the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj with her mother-in-law, Veena Kaushal. Pictures and videos of the actor participating in the rituals were shared on social media. Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, where she starred alongside Vijay Sethupathi.