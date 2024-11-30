Step inside the biggest suite in New York at luxurious The Plaza Hotel which costs 34 lakh per night. Watch

The Plaza Hotel has been the IT destination in New York for many, many years. Kings, presidents, and stars have all gathered and stayed at the iconic hotel. Moreover, the lavish hotel has been featured in several classic Hollywood films, including Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Sleepless in Seattle, Bride Wars, The Great Gatsby, and more. Another highlight feature of the hotel is its Royal Plaza Suite, which is also the biggest suite in New York City. Let's step inside it and learn the per-night cost. A view inside The Plaza's luxurious Royal Plaza Suite.

The biggest suite in NYC

An Instagram page, New York Dreamscape, shared an inside view of The Plaza's luxurious Royal Plaza Suite. It spans over 4,500 square feet. As per the video, visitors enter the room through a private elevator, which opens into an opulent hall that opens into the 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and a formal dining room that seats up to 12 guests. The suite is known to be frequented by US presidents, royals, celebrities, and billionaires from around the world.

The suite also houses a private gym, a private library, a kitchen, and walk-in closets. Meanwhile, the decor consists of gilded accents, dark and neutral accents, luxurious carpetings, plush furnishings, and chandeliers that add to the suite’s regal charm. Additionally, the suite offers panoramic views of Fifth Avenue and Central Park.

How much will the suite cost?

The luxurious Royal Plaza suite comes at a price tag of USD 40,000 per night, which is approximately ₹33,82,486. Other suites at The Plaza Hotel are the Junior Suite King, Family Grand Luxe Two Queens, and the Edwardian One Bedroom Suite King. The starting price for staying inside the suites begins at USD 1,560 per night (approximately ₹1,31,916) and goes up to USD 1960 (approximately ₹1,65,742).