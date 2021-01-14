Sudan to remove travel ban on countries with new coronavirus strain
Sudan has lifted a ban on travellers coming from Britain, the Netherlands and South Africa as of Wednesday until April 11, the country's civil aviation authority said in a statement.
The country imposed the ban on December 23 due to the discovery of a new variant of the coronavirus in the three countries.
Instead of the ban, travellers from the three countries have to quarantine for 14 days after arriving in Sudan, and must report any disease symptoms to health officials, the authority said.
All travellers coming from abroad must have a certificate showing a negative test for Covid-19 issued within 72 hours of travel, it added.
Follow more stories on Facebook and TwitterThis story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
White House still considering lifting European, Brazilian travel restrictions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sudan to remove travel ban on countries with new coronavirus strain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gujarat unveils new tourism policy, focus on 'high priority' areas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha to develop Chandrabhaga & Talsari beach
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Africa extends alcohol ban, curbs travel amid virus surge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK removed UAE from travel corridors list amid increase in Covid-19 cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Zealand asks international travellers for negative virus test before flying
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thai minister proposes 'golf quarantine' to boost tourism
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tripura: Govt's 5-day adventure sports festival raises hopes of reviving tourism
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Globe-trotters pledge to fly less after Covid to help climate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vietnam to limit inbound flights ahead of Lunar New Year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala: To set up Kalaripayattu Academy to boost traditional martial art form
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Qatar and Saudi Arabia to resume direct flights
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What quarantine is like at the 'Most magical place on Earth'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's why frequent travellers 7% happier than those who don't at all
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox