Sunscreen to hat: Don’t forget these 7 summer vacation essentials for smooth and stress-free travel

Summer trips are exciting and perfect when you think of it in your head, but in reality, the heat on a sun-soaked day can catch you off guard, and somewhere between the excitement and exhaustion, you realise you forgot the one thing that is actually needed. That's where smart packing makes all the difference, because it is not about carrying a heft of baggage, it is about carrying the right things. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Pardeep Siwach, deputy general manager, Mayfair Spring Valley Resort, Guwahati, shared summer travel essentials that can make your trip comfortable and enjoyable.

Summer travel essentials for a stress free trip.(Unsplash)

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1. High-SPF sunscreen

Pradeep highlighted that many people pack a tiny tube of sunscreen, thinking it is sufficient for their trip. Well, it is not, travelling during the summer season is not easy. In fact, the scorching heat of the sun demands more than a dab of sunscreen. If you are spending time outdoors, near water, or in the lush greenery of the mountains of the northeast, your skin requires a generous amount. Always choose SPF 50 or above and carry enough to reapply on your face, neck, arms, and other areas that need covering.

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Choose SPF 50 or above and carry enough to reapply on your face, neck, arms, and other areas that need covering. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} 2. Polarised sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Polarised sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} While travel packing demands every fashionable outfit and accessories from your wardrobe, it must also contain some essentials like a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses, especially during summer. Pradep said, “Noon is the hottest time during the summer season, but with a good pair of glasses and a hat, your body has an added layer of protection and comfort when you are walking around.” “Although standard dark glasses are fine, polarised lenses are a must for summer travel. They protect your eyes from the water and sun glare, along with giving an instant vacation mode to any outfit,” added Pradeep. 3. A quick-dry towel and swimwear {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While travel packing demands every fashionable outfit and accessories from your wardrobe, it must also contain some essentials like a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses, especially during summer. Pradep said, “Noon is the hottest time during the summer season, but with a good pair of glasses and a hat, your body has an added layer of protection and comfort when you are walking around.” “Although standard dark glasses are fine, polarised lenses are a must for summer travel. They protect your eyes from the water and sun glare, along with giving an instant vacation mode to any outfit,” added Pradeep. 3. A quick-dry towel and swimwear {{/usCountry}}

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“If you are planning to explore the greenery, hills, or a peaceful stay surrounded by nature, you absolutely need to pack for the water,” said Pradeep. There are many resorts in such areas that offer amenities with luxurious pools. Even if you didn’t plan to swim, you’ll want that option once you see their multiple swimming pools on a warm afternoon.

4. Light and breathable clothing

Pradeep recommends always packing cotton, linen, or breathable materials when travelling in the summer. Whether you are an adventure freak or an outdoor enthusiast, light, neutral outfits help keep your body cool, comfortable, and protected from the sun, and they look great in vacation mode.

5. Comfortable footwear

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Summer travel calls for cafe hopping and exploring markets, streets, and viewpoints, but with the wrong shoes, this might be a nightmare. So, carry comfortable footwear, such as cushioned sandals or flipflops, especially when you are at the poolside. For trekking purposes, a pair of lightweight sneakers is a great choice.

For trekking purposes, a pair of lightweight sneakers is a great choice. (Pexel)

6. Portable fan or cooling mist spray

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A small handheld fan or a cooling spray on a hot afternoon is one of the best choices you will make when traveling in summer. Cooling mist sprays, the ones with a little water and sometimes aloe or mint, work especially well if you're spending time outdoors, on a hike, or waiting around in the sun.

7. Power bank

Between Google Maps, clicking photos, booking things on the go, and the inevitable long stretches with no charging point, your phone battery is not going to survive the day on its own. A power bank with at least 10,000 mAh is a safe bet for most travellers.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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