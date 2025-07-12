Search
Saturday, Jul 12, 2025
Luggage deals you simply cannot resist: Up to 80% off on all your travel essentials at Amazon Prime Day Sale

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Published on: Jul 12, 2025 12:30 PM IST

Top luggage brands are going at up to 80% off during the Prime Day Sale 2025. Travel smart with Amazon’s biggest bag deals.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is LIVE, and if travel is on your mind, this is your cue to upgrade your luggage. From sleek cabin trolleys to heavy-duty check-ins, the Amazon Sale (July 2025) is packed with offers across top brands. Expect quality gear without the usual price tag, with up to 80% off on travel essentials that actually last.

Sleek, sturdy and sale-ready. Shop luggage that travels well and costs less during Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025.
Sleek, sturdy and sale-ready. Shop luggage that travels well and costs less during Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025.

Planning a short weekend break or a long-haul getaway? This is a good time to bag practical pieces that match your style. Prime members also get access to limited-time deals and extras. Add in the savings from ICICI Bank and SBI Bank cards, and your bags are practically paying for themselves.

 

Top deals on luggage you cannot miss at the Amazon Sale

 

Duffle bags at minimum 50% off at The Amazon Prime Day Sale

From quick weekend plans to gym runs, duffle bags are sorted this Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025. With aminimum 50% off on stylish, spacious picks, you’ll find options that balance function and flair. It's the perfect time to refresh your everyday gear with deals that make sense. Amazon Sale (July 2025) has some real winners.

 

Cabin suitcases at up to 80% off at The Amazon Prime Day Sale

Compact, carry-on-friendly cabin suitcases are now available at up to 80% off during the Amazon Sale 2025. Choose from sleek designs and sturdy materials that glide smoothly through airports. These deals are timed perfectly for your next trip, and with Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 in full swing, travelling light just got a lot easier.

 

Trolley bags set of 3 at minimum 50% off at The Amazon Prime Day Sale

Why buy one when you can get three? Trolley bag sets of 3 are going at a minimum of 50% off during the Prime Day Sale 2025. You’ll find colour-matched sets built to endure all kinds of trips. It’s value-packed, practical and surprisingly stylish. Amazon Sale 2025 makes family packing or long holidays much simpler.

 

Trolley bags set of 2 at minimum 50% off at The Amazon Prime Day Sale

Travelling as a duo or just need size options? This Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, grab 2-piece trolley sets at a minimum of 50% off. Ideal for short breaks and longer getaways alike, these sets offer smart storage and smooth movement. Explore the Amazon Sale (July 2025) for combos that won’t let you down on the go.

 

Hiking backpacks at up to 80% off at The Amazon Prime Day Sale

If your next trip involves the outdoors, hiking backpacks are now up to 80% off during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025. Designed for comfort and built to carry the essentials, these are perfect for trails and treks. The Amazon Sale 2025 has options that are light, roomy and ready to be used hard.

 

Travel diaper bags at up to 80% off at The Amazon Prime Day Sale

Smart, pocket-rich travel diaper bags are up for grabs at up to 80% off in the Amazon Sale (July 2025). From insulated bottle holders to quick-access wipes compartments, these bags are made to handle baby routines on the move. This Prime Day Sale 2025, parenting essentials just got way more affordable, and a lot better looking.

 

Luggage deals at The Amazon Sale 2025: FAQs

  • What kind of luggage deals are available during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025?

    You’ll find up to 80% off on luggage across categories like duffle bags, cabin suitcases, trolley sets, hiking backpacks and travel diaper bags.

  • Are there extra discounts available for ICICI and SBI Bank cardholders?

    Yes, shoppers using ICICI Bank or SBI Bank cards can get up to 10% extra discount and savings during the Amazon Sale 2025.

  • Do Prime members get special luggage deals?

    Absolutely. Prime members get access to exclusive deals, early drops and limited-time offers across luggage brands during the Prime Day Sale 2025.

  • When is the best time to shop luggage on Amazon?

    The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is LIVE from 12th to 14th July, making it the ideal time to upgrade your travel gear.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

