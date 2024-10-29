This Diwali, head to these restaurants in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Udaipur for the perfect festive feast

It’s the time of the year when families and friends meet up to revel in the Diwali spirit. Entertaining at home has become passe. People get together for lively dinners at restaurants to bring in the celebration of joy and light. Öz by Kebapçi offers Turkish cuisine in Bengaluru.

Check out these ambient restaurants in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Udaipur that serve great delicacies and make Diwali extra special. (Also read: Diwali 2024 calendar: When is Diwali, Dhanteras, Bhai Dooj? Check out the dates for 5 days of Festival of Lights)

Epitome, Mumbai

Prepare for an exhilarating night at Epitome, Mumbai’s premier destination for live entertainment. This Diwali, the venue will bring the excitement with a vibrant celebration designed to delight all the senses. With an electrifying atmosphere and a lineup of engaging performances, it promises to be an unforgettable experience that captures the festive spirit of the season.

Ilili, Mumbai

Celebrate Diwali at Ilili with a joyous and festive vibe. Guests can enjoy the stunning rooftop view while indulging in a special Diwali menu, featuring a delightful fusion of Middle Eastern, Continental, Italian, Lebanese, and Turkish dishes, all with a festive twist. It’s the perfect occasion to savor delicious food in a warm and inviting atmosphere, making this Diwali truly memorable.

South of Vindhyas, The Orchid Hotel Mumbai

This Deepavali, dig into the authentic offerings from the southern states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, as South of Vindhyas brings to life the true flavors of South India in the heart of Mumbai. The restaurant showcases the culinary treasures of southern India which promise to tantalize your taste buds. Begin your sweet journey with the luscious Badam Halwa, homemade Kesar Pista Kulfi, or try the unique Paan Kulfi. Don’t miss the home-style payasams.

Maharaja Bhog, Mumbai, Pune, Udaipur

Pamper your tastebuds with Maharaja Thali this Diwali. Welcome drink of kesar chandan sharbat sets the tone, while the platter showcases the rich, culinary heritage of Rajasthan and Gujarat. With fried and steamed farsans, a green veg, potato curry, pulses, kadhi, dal baati churma, dal, one Punjabi dish chipped in, and a variety of sweets like gulab jamun, shrikhand, it elevates the festive dining experience in traditionally done up interiors.

Salt Indian Restaurant Bar & Grill, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad

Salt Indian Restaurant has launched an exclusive Diwali Special Menu, crafted to bring the spirit of the festival of lights to life via an enjoyable culinary sojourn. From October 25th to November 10th, experience a menu that honors India's diverse culinary traditions, showcasing an array of flavourful, and innovative dishes. This limited-time menu showcases a perfect blend of traditional recipes with contemporary twists, offering both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options that cater to every palate. The names are redolent of fire crackers - chukandar chaap, krazy keerai wada chakras, mushroom pataka, chicken tikka bonda bombs, to name a few.

Idylll, Bengaluru

As the festival of lights approaches, Idylll emerges as the ideal destination for families and friends. It offers a perfect blend of traditional Indian flavors and modern innovation, making it the go-to spot for your Diwali lunch or dinner. The restaurant's menu, inspired by the diverse flavors of Rajasthan, Kashmir, Lucknow, Orissa, and Maharashtra, perfectly complements the festive spirit of Diwali. From tangy handcrafted pickles to complex kombuchas, every dish and drink is designed to please both the palate and the gut.

Öz by Kebapci, Bengaluru

India's leading Turkish restaurant, has launched its all-new vegetarian menu this festive season, challenging the conventional culinary narrative of Turkish andMediterraneanCuisine being synonymous with meat-centric offerings. With the all-new vegetarian menu, vegetarians are poised to be spoilt for choice who may have previously found Turkish options limited. The menu aims at expanding the culinary horizons for vegetarians with an array of vegetarian Turkish delights to indulge in.

Bricks Bar and Restaurant, Bengaluru

This rooftop restaurant puts forth a special menu as a thoughtful curation of familiar flavors. It features carefully selected dishes including Indian favorites like Tandoori and Tawa specialties, popular Chinese options, and Continental fare. Each dish is crafted to resonate with the comfort of familiar tastes. The bar complements the food with an extensive beverage menu. From classic whiskies and fresh brews to a variety of gins and tequilas.