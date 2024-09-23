This Japanese-style pod hotel in Noida charges just ₹1k for a 12-hour stay. Take a tour
An X user stayed at a pod hotel in Noida. Find out its cost and other details inside.
Convenience is a virtue, and pod or capsule hotels offer just that. A concept which is quite popular in Japan, capsule hotels have sprung up in different parts of the world, including India. An X (formerly Twitter) user recently visited a pod hotel in Noida and shared her experience with netizens. Read on to take a tour, find out the cost, and learn more.
(Also Read | Mouni Roy's Italy trip: Best, Insta-worthy spots for your next aesthetic vacation)
Nap and Go in Noida
The pod hotel in Noida is called NapTapGo. The X user (@Somya_Crazy) posted pictures and videos of her experience of staying at the unique hotel in a thread caption, “Stayed in a pod-style hotel in Noida!”
In the thread, she revealed that the pod hotel has designated capsules/pods for guests and private pod suites. She stayed inside a capsule with a single bed, a mirror, a panel with different settings and charging points, manual and centralised locks, and an entertainment screen.
The hotel also had a dedicated washroom for women, along with a common washroom that was ‘quite clean’ and a common area to share with guests. The X user shared that she stayed at the pod hotel for 8 hours and listed some cons. She shared, “It was not soundproof (people were quiet, though). [It] is sort of like dorms - when someone moves, you can feel the disturbance.” She added, “They had private room options as well, which cost almost the same. I think it would have no disturbance & would be soundproof. They charge on an hourly basis. I paid 1K for 8 hours on a Saturday (4 am to 12 pm). It’s cheaper on weekdays.”
Price, location and more
Currently, NapTapGo is only open in Noida. For a booking of 12 hours, the hotel charges approximately ₹1,000. While they offer similar amenities for the Private Pods and the Private POD Room Suite, only one occupant can stay inside the latter. As for the suite, it can accommodate 1 adult and a kid.
Address: Plot No 4, H01A, Sector 63, Noida, Uttar Pradesh
What are pod hotels?
Pod/capsule hotels are cheap, tiny rooms suitable for budget travellers. The concept was developed in Japan, and it became popular among locals and foreigners. They feature many small, bed-sized rooms known as capsules. They were originally meant for business professionals to sleep close to populated business districts without the large price tag.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.