IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / To boost tourism, Srinagar govt officials have started beautification of Valley
Beautification of Srinagar underway in effort to boost tourism in Valley(Twitter/MayorofS)
Beautification of Srinagar underway in effort to boost tourism in Valley(Twitter/MayorofS)
travel

To boost tourism, Srinagar govt officials have started beautification of Valley

In an attempt to attract more tourists to Jammu and Kashmir, the Srinagar administration has started making the Valley more beautiful under the Smart City project. As a part of it, various paintings are being painted on flyover pillars above the Jehangir Chowk.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Srinagar (jammu And Kashmir)
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:05 PM IST

In an effort to boost tourism in Kashmir Valley, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has begun beautification work in Srinagar under the Smart City project.

Dazzling paintings are being painted on flyover pillars above the Jehangir Chowk, showcasing the culture and picturesque scenes from around the Valley.

According to Rizwan Khurshid, Project Coordinator of the Srinagar Smart City project, the images of tourist spots will draw the attention of new visitors and give tourism a boost.

"This project is for the city and these scenes are a part of pedestrian movement in the bustling city. These paintings are also likely to attract tourists to other places around the Union Territory," said Khurshid.

Local residents have also lauded the move, saying it will help in boosting tourism.

"This is a very good step as this will develop the city. They are making a parking space as well. I hope that this gives tourism a boost. These things should continue in the future," said a local resident named Jahangir Beig.

Faro Ahmad, another local resident, said, "We are glad that Srinagar is turning into a smart city. It is becoming more and more beautiful and will be seen by many people as this area sees a lot of traffic."

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
srinagar tourism
Close
Beautification of Srinagar underway in effort to boost tourism in Valley(Twitter/MayorofS)
Beautification of Srinagar underway in effort to boost tourism in Valley(Twitter/MayorofS)
travel

To boost tourism, Srinagar govt officials have started beautification of Valley

ANI, Srinagar (jammu And Kashmir)
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:05 PM IST
In an attempt to attract more tourists to Jammu and Kashmir, the Srinagar administration has started making the Valley more beautiful under the Smart City project. As a part of it, various paintings are being painted on flyover pillars above the Jehangir Chowk.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha this week ordered officials to look into vaccine certificates for international travel after signaling the nation -- famed for its palm-fringed beaches, temples and backpacker culture -- is open to scrapping the two-week quarantine for inoculated visitors.(Unsplash)
Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha this week ordered officials to look into vaccine certificates for international travel after signaling the nation -- famed for its palm-fringed beaches, temples and backpacker culture -- is open to scrapping the two-week quarantine for inoculated visitors.(Unsplash)
travel

Push to end tourist quarantines in Thailand as shots rolled out

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:27 PM IST
One of the most tourism-dependent countries in the world, Thailand is eyeing plans for vaccine passports and quarantine waivers as the global Covid-19 inoculation drive gathers pace.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Citizens will now be restricted to their own municipalities for essential shopping, or to a maximum of two kilometers (1.2 miles) distance from their homes.(Unsplash)
Citizens will now be restricted to their own municipalities for essential shopping, or to a maximum of two kilometers (1.2 miles) distance from their homes.(Unsplash)
travel

Greece tightens travel curbs as virus cases hit three-month high

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:01 AM IST
Greece is further restricting movement around the nation after a surge in new virus infections placed intensive care capacity under pressure.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thailand Reopening Looks More Promising After Virus Wave Tamed(Unsplash)
Thailand Reopening Looks More Promising After Virus Wave Tamed(Unsplash)
travel

Thailand might be reopening for international tourists soon

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:27 AM IST
The authorities in Thailand have taken out a national inoculation program and are looking into coronavirus vaccine passports so that they are able to welcome back international tourists soon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chinese delegates to propose vaccine passports to boost international tourism(Twitter/IBCIG)
Chinese delegates to propose vaccine passports to boost international tourism(Twitter/IBCIG)
travel

Chinese delegates to propose vaccine passports to boost international tourism

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:59 PM IST
According to Zhu Zhengfu, a member of the national committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the international arrivals could be exempted from quarantine requirements if they have a negative nucleic acid test and a vaccine passport.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tourism body urges Goa government to allow chartered flights from 'safe' places(Photo by Sarang Pande on Unsplash)
Tourism body urges Goa government to allow chartered flights from 'safe' places(Photo by Sarang Pande on Unsplash)
travel

Tourism body urges Goa government to allow chartered flights from 'safe' places

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:46 PM IST
While suspension of international commercial passenger flight services have been extended till March 31, tourism body in Goa suggests government to form travel bubbles with Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, other CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) countries, the UK, Poland and Finland
READ FULL STORY
Close
The state has mostly been open since last summer, and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis opposed to any return to “lockdown.”(Unsplash)
The state has mostly been open since last summer, and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis opposed to any return to “lockdown.”(Unsplash)
travel

Florida expects spring travelers amid pandemic

AP, Tallahassee
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:38 PM IST
Florida isn’t expecting Spring Break travel to return fully back to normal, pre-pandemic levels, but is expecting many more travelers than last year when the US outbreak was just getting started.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(FILES) This file photo taken on September 17, 2018 shows SpaceX founder Elon Musk (L) and Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa (R) speaking before a Falcon 9 rocket during the announcement that Maezawa will be the first private passenger who will fly around the Moon aboard the SpaceX BFR launch vehicle, at the SpaceX headquarters and rocket factory in Hawthorne, California. - It's the sort of chance that comes along just once in a blue Moon: a Japanese billionaire on March 3, 2021 is throwing open a private lunar expedition to eight participants from around the world. (AFP)
(FILES) This file photo taken on September 17, 2018 shows SpaceX founder Elon Musk (L) and Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa (R) speaking before a Falcon 9 rocket during the announcement that Maezawa will be the first private passenger who will fly around the Moon aboard the SpaceX BFR launch vehicle, at the SpaceX headquarters and rocket factory in Hawthorne, California. - It's the sort of chance that comes along just once in a blue Moon: a Japanese billionaire on March 3, 2021 is throwing open a private lunar expedition to eight participants from around the world. (AFP)
travel

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa seeks crew for ‘fun’ trip around the moon

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:03 AM IST
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa has kicked off a global contest to select eight crew members to join him on a private SpaceX flight around the moon in 2023, the first such mission conducted on a commercial basis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Travelers who have been in the two central African countries within the past 21 days must fly to New York -JFK, Chicago, Atlanta, Washington Dulles, Newark or Los Angeles.(Unsplash)
Travelers who have been in the two central African countries within the past 21 days must fly to New York -JFK, Chicago, Atlanta, Washington Dulles, Newark or Los Angeles.(Unsplash)
travel

New US CDC rules for DRC, Guinea travelers take effect Thursday

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:35 AM IST
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new public health requirements for US visitors who have recently been in the Democratic Republic of the Congo or Guinea because of concerns about Ebola.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the search of spiritual solace
In the search of spiritual solace
travel

In the search of spiritual solace

By Swati Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:25 AM IST
From quaint ashrams reverberating with Vedic chants to Sufi shrines with magical and divine qawwalis, India offers a healing balm to the worn out soul
READ FULL STORY
Close
Business travel estimated to not recover to its pre-pandemic peak until 2025(Photo by Kelsey Knight on Unsplash)
Business travel estimated to not recover to its pre-pandemic peak until 2025(Photo by Kelsey Knight on Unsplash)
travel

Business travel estimated to not recover to its pre-pandemic peak until 2025

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:51 PM IST
Business travel to miss out on recovery until 2025 since only 27% of companies expect to spend money on travel in the next six months as many have found better substitutes to reach customers via teleconferencing and saved billions in transportation costs during the Covid-19 lockdown
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ahead of Easter holidays, Germany drafts plans to start easing Covid-19 lockdown(Photo by Stefan Widua on Unsplash)
Ahead of Easter holidays, Germany drafts plans to start easing Covid-19 lockdown(Photo by Stefan Widua on Unsplash)
travel

Ahead of Easter holidays, Germany drafts plans to start easing Covid-19 lockdown

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:35 PM IST
Germany to tentatively start easing Covid-19 restrictions from next week given that months of lockdowns have pushed down infection and death rates. However new daily cases have begun creeping up again amid the spread of coronavirus variants while vaccine roll-out is sluggish
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul applaud next to a container as they attend the arrival of a plane with a shipment of 200,000 doses of the Sinovac coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine from China at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Thailand, February 24, 2021.(Reuters)
Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul applaud next to a container as they attend the arrival of a plane with a shipment of 200,000 doses of the Sinovac coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine from China at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Thailand, February 24, 2021.(Reuters)
travel

Thai PM orders study on "vaccine passports" to boost tourism

Reuters, Bangkok
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:21 PM IST
Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said Thailand will proceed with caution, waiting to see how effective vaccines are first in preventing the spread of Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Austria plans to let cafe and restaurant terraces reopen this month(Pexels)
Austria plans to let cafe and restaurant terraces reopen this month(Pexels)
travel

Cafe and restaurant terraces to reopen this month in Austria

Reuters, Vienna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:22 AM IST
On Monday, the government officials announced that coronavirus lockdown restrictions will become less stringent in Austria and as a result, the cafe and restaurant terraces can reopen this month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Valdes’s comments come amid optimism in the European tourism industry sparked by the announcement last week of the U.K.’s plan to lift all coronavirus related restrictions by June 21. (Unsplash)
Valdes’s comments come amid optimism in the European tourism industry sparked by the announcement last week of the U.K.’s plan to lift all coronavirus related restrictions by June 21. (Unsplash)
travel

Spain to consider bilateral deals and travel corridors

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:53 PM IST
Spain is ready to consider bilateral deals and corridors “with third countries” if a solution on vaccine certificates cannot be reached at the European Union level, according to Tourism Secretary Fernando Valdes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP