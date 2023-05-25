Travelling can be a daunting task with unexpected surprises along the way but it doesn't have to be that way since all we want is some peace of mind while travelling, as we want to be at the best of our mental and physical health while planning an important trip or simply going on the much-needed vacation. Thankfully, there are various ways through which one can eliminate the unnecessary hassle that it may bring. Top 5 indispensable elements for hassle-free travelling (Photo by Glenn Carstens-Peters on Unsplash)

According to travel experts, there are five indispensable elements that can make your travel experience more hassle-free and enjoyable. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Harish Khatri, Founder and MD at India Assist, suggested -

1. Travel Planner: Having access to reliable travel planner can make your journey much smoother. A knowledgeable travel planner can help you book tickets, find accommodation, and arrange transportation, saving you time and effort. Travel planner also helps you in building best possible itinerary, support in local shopping and helps you saviour local flavours.

2. Travel Assistance for senior citizens and solo travellers: There are several factors that can cause hindrances to senior citizens and solo travellers during a trip or journey, which may include medical emergencies, language barriers when embarking upon unknown territories. Also, solo travellers and elders/senior travellers may face conveyance issues during odd hours and thus, may need guidance. This is where travel assistance can come in handy as these providers can help eliminate the hurdles with ease.

3. Emergency Travel Assistance: Emergencies can happen anytime, anywhere. That's why having access to emergency assistance can be a lifesaver. It can include medical assistance, legal support, and other services that help you deal with unexpected situations. Always have a plan in place for emergencies and know how to access assistance when needed. Reach out to leading emergency travel assistance providers.

Adding to the list, Vikas Sharma, Chief Executive Officer at Encalm Hospitality Pvt, recommended:

Meet and Greet Service: Airports are the hotspots for activity and commencements. With travellers becoming more aware and transparent about their needs and requirements, various hospitality brands offer exclusive meet and greet services that are specially curated to ensure travellers’ well-being and comfort. These meet and greet services at airports inculcate an all-round approach to deliver exceptional service — starting from baggage handling to buggy service, porter service and exclusive airport lounge access to name a few. Lounges: Frequent flyers know the importance of lounges. They offer a comfortable seating area, delicious and sumptuous food, drinks and a serene ambiance. Lounges serve as the leisure and relaxation escapades at airports alongside offering free Wi-Fi, charging ports and other amenities that help you stay connected and productive.