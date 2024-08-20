 Travel nightmare in Nagaland: Landslides shut down NH-29, flood warnings issued | Travel - Hindustan Times
Travel nightmare in Nagaland: Landslides shut down NH-29, flood warnings issued

PTI | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Kohima
Aug 20, 2024 05:56 PM IST

Nagaland's travel woes escalate as landslides on NH-29 and flood risks surge with more rain on the way

Landslides triggered by incessant rain blocked the NH-29 connecting Kohima to Dimapur, officials said on Tuesday.

Travel nightmare in Nagaland: Landslides shut down NH-29, flood warnings issued (Photo by Twitter/Nagaland_Post)
Travel nightmare in Nagaland: Landslides shut down NH-29, flood warnings issued (Photo by Twitter/Nagaland_Post)

The landslide near Dzudza village in Kohima district on Monday blocked NH 29, the lifeline of the Nagaland capital, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Kohima, Kumar Ramnikant has issued a travel advisory directing all Kohima to Dimapur residents to take alternative routes.

In Dimapur, the heavy downpour has resulted in waterlogging in several areas of the commercial hub.

Meanwhile, the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) has warned of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms across the state till August 25.

"Due to the likelihood of excessive precipitation, Nagaland's lowland and foothill regions including Dimapur, Nuiland, Chumukedima, Bhandari, Pangti, Tizit, and Tuli are likely to be impacted by waterlogging and flash floods," NSDMA said.

The NSDMA urged the public to exercise caution to avoid any eventualities during this period.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Travel nightmare in Nagaland: Landslides shut down NH-29, flood warnings issued
