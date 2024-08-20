Landslides triggered by incessant rain blocked the NH-29 connecting Kohima to Dimapur, officials said on Tuesday. Travel nightmare in Nagaland: Landslides shut down NH-29, flood warnings issued (Photo by Twitter/Nagaland_Post)

The landslide near Dzudza village in Kohima district on Monday blocked NH 29, the lifeline of the Nagaland capital, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Kohima, Kumar Ramnikant has issued a travel advisory directing all Kohima to Dimapur residents to take alternative routes.

In Dimapur, the heavy downpour has resulted in waterlogging in several areas of the commercial hub.

Meanwhile, the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) has warned of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms across the state till August 25.

"Due to the likelihood of excessive precipitation, Nagaland's lowland and foothill regions including Dimapur, Nuiland, Chumukedima, Bhandari, Pangti, Tizit, and Tuli are likely to be impacted by waterlogging and flash floods," NSDMA said.

The NSDMA urged the public to exercise caution to avoid any eventualities during this period.