Travelling in Canada during late summer? Top must-see destinations, landmarks and activities to try

Dedicated tourists always keep a tab on the tourist season, and if Canada is on your bucket list, the best time to visit is during the warmer months between June and August. This last leg of the season, when the weather is a bit warm and cosy and the crowds start to thin out by the end of the tourist peak season, gives you a chance to enjoy the destinations at your own pace. You are just in time before the chilly winds begin. Canada has both cityscape and pleasant natural scenery, perfect for all kinds of travellers. (Shutterstock)

If your travel bug instinct has your trip booked (and if not, then maybe next year), let’s take a closer look at the destinations across Canada to see if you are anywhere near these spots and can fit them into your itinerary.

HT Lifestyle reached out to travel experts to gather insights on must-see destinations and activities across Canada’s major cities.

Must-see destinations, landmarks across Canada

First up, let's pan across the country and check for some must-see spots that will give you the signature Canada experience.

Vikas Manoharan, Founder of TourOn, shared the top locations and landmarks along with the activities you can participate in:

1. Toronto, Ontario

What to do:

Take the EdgeWalk at the CN Tower for a thrill with a view.

Explore the artsy Distillery District, perfect for slow strolls.

Catch a game or concert at the Scotiabank Arena.

What to eat:

Try the famous peameal bacon sandwich at St. Lawrence Market.

Explore Kensington Market for global street food.

Don’t leave without a classic butter tart or beaver tail.

What to see:

Royal Ontario Museum: Culture, history, and dinosaurs under one roof.

Casa Loma: A majestic castle in the middle of the city.

Ripley’s Aquarium: Underwater tunnels and glowing jellyfish.

Toronto Islands: A quick ferry ride to peace and picnic spots.

Art Gallery of Ontario: Modern, bold, and uniquely Canadian.

2. Banff National Park, Alberta

What to do:

Kayak on Lake Louise or hike to Moraine Lake.

Ride the Banff Gondola to the top of Sulphur Mountain.

Soak in the warm waters of Banff Upper Hot Springs.



What to eat:

Local restaurants serve up rich Alberta beef and elk or bison.



3. Québec City, Québec

What to do:

Wander around Old Québec, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Visit the grand Château Frontenac.

Take a short trip to Montmorency Falls, taller than Niagara.

What to eat:

Enjoy a bowl of French onion soup.

Dig into cheesy, satisfying poutine.

Try fresh maple taffy in the winter.

4. Vancouver, British Columbia

What to do:

Bike around Stanley Park’s Seawall.

Walk across the Capilano Suspension Bridge.

Visit the lively Granville Island Public Market.

What to eat:

Don’t miss the sushi; salmon sashimi is a must.

Try a Japadog, a Japanese-style street hot dog.

5. Niagara Falls, Ontario

What to do:

Ride the boat tour to get up close to the Horseshoe Falls.

Visit nearby Niagara-on-the-Lake for wine tasting and boutique shops.

What to eat:

Sip sweet ice wine, unique to this region.

Snack on fresh fudge or a crispy funnel cake.



Iconic landmarks across Canada

CN Tower, Toronto: Canada’s tallest and most iconic building.

Parliament Hill, Ottawa: Canada’s political and architectural centerpiece.

Old Québec, Québec City: Timeless charm in a historic setting.

Lake Louise, Alberta: Turquoise waters and mountain backdrops.

Peggy’s Cove Lighthouse, Nova Scotia: Maritime beauty.

Guide to the public transport in Toronto

Now that you have taken a glimpse of Canada's must-see spots and the accompanying experiences and foods, let's narrow in on Toronto, where the trip usually begins. One of the prime concerns when you head to a new city is how to get around. Let's see how you can get around Toronto like a local.

Ritika Gupta, CEO & Counsellor, AAera Consultants, shared 5 ways you can get around Toronto easily via public transport:

1. TTC: Toronto Transit Commission has your holy trinity in subway-streetcar-bus. Take Line 1 Yonge-University to CN Tower, Royal Ontario Museum, and Union Station.

2. Walking: If you are up to walking along Yonge Street, downtown Toronto is a very walkable place. You can just wander over to Kensington Market, Graffiti Alley, and the Distillery Historic District, without a GPS, just out of curiosity.

3. Bicycling: You can rent a Bike Share Toronto bike and enjoy a commute along the waterfront on Queens Quay or enjoy a bike cruise along the soft and lush pathways of High Park.

4. Driving: Use the rented ride to do a quick day trip to somewhere like Niagara Falls or Toronto Zoo—take on the downtown parking and traffic headache.

5. Ferry: For an Instagram-y skyline photo, take the ferry over to the Toronto Islands.

So now that you know all the happening spots and activities in the Land of the Maple Leaf, we hope you can line up your schedule to catch them all. If you are planning a trip sometime soon, start planning out your itinerary, zoom in on these must-see destinations, and explore Canada's vibrant landscapes, from cityscape to nature.