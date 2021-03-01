Union Tourism Secretary: Sustainable tourism only way of expanding sector
Union Tourism Secretary Arvind Singh on Sunday said sustainable tourism is the only way of expanding the sector and bringing expected change in the industry in Jammu and Kashmir.
Singh attended the 5th Skiing Graduation ceremony at Indian Institute of Skiing and Mountaineering (IISM) Gulmarg.
The vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to transform the tourism sector as a major source of employment generation in the country, he said.
Singh said sustainable tourism is the only way of expanding this sector and bringing expected change in J-K Tourism.
Besides, he said, adventure tourism will serve as the main attraction for domestic and foreign tourists.
The Union Tourism secretary said that as the vaccination programme will be completed in the country, the flow of tourists to Gulmarg and the entire Kashmir valley will increase manifold, besides the travel restrictions on foreign tourists will also be subsequently relaxed.
On the occasion, the secretary distributed prizes among the players who excelled in the competition of different snow games.
Among others, Economic Advisor, Union Ministry of Tourism, Gyan Bushan and Director Tourism, Kashmir G N Itoo were present at the event.
When asked for renewing and development of the infrastructure at the Gulmarg, the secretary Tourism said under different schemes, the Centre is funding the states to upgrade the tourism infrastructure.
The Economic Advisor, Union Ministry of Tourism said that IISM, as a part of the National Centre of Excellence, needs to prepare a calendar of events to be conducted to let everyone in the country know in advance about the programmes and activities being held at Gulmarg.
Follow more stories on Facebook and TwitterThis story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
