Top road trip routes in India you must experience: From Golden Triangle to Manali-Leh highway

AsIndia is a land of scenic beauty, culture, and lip-smacking cuisine. One of the best ways to experience the country is via road trips. From the Golden Triangle, which connects Delhi, Agra, and Jaipur, to the Manali-Leh highway, here are some thrilling drives that can provide a unique adventure to visitors. The Golden Triangle route is perfect for visiting Delhi, Agra, and Jaipur.(Representative image/Unsplash)

Manali-Leh highway

Drive through the mountain ranges to get to the Manali-Leh highway. From the majestic Himalayas to serene lakes, the travellers can experience a variety of landscapes. The routes will definitely provide them with the experience of a lifetime.

Also read: From coconuts to glow sticks: 12 lesser-known items not allowed on flights

Golden Triangle tour

The route connects Delhi, Agra, and Jaipur, allowing visitors to experience completely different landscapes while going from one city to another. From the capital’s lively streets to Agra’s Taj Mahal and Jaipur’s regal atmosphere, there is something to excite any traveller. The Golden Triangle links culture, heritage, and history together.

Bengaluru-Coorg-Munnar route

People travelling on the Bengaluru-Coorg-Munnar route can experience coffee plantations, take in the aroma of the beans and spice gardens, and enjoy the beauty of hill stations. The weather is generally bright, giving visitors a sense of peace and calm.

Rajasthan Heritage route

To experience the vibrant culture of Rajasthan, the Heritage route, which connects Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Udaipur, is a great option. Backpackers can get to see the awe-inspiring palaces, forts and palaces and listen to the stories of the region's brave kings and warriors.

Gangtok-Darjeeling route

Traveling through the northeastern part of India can let backpackers experience mountains and scenic views of waterfalls, monasteries, and Himalayan vistas. Moreover, they can enjoy a visit to tea plantations and have some delicious food on the way.

Also read: From Manali to Gangtok: 5 must-visit Indian hill stations this winter

Spiti Valley expedition

For the fans of adventure, the route to Spiti Valley is a must-visit. The roads are rugged, and driving through can be the experience of a lifetime. Travellers can navigate winding roads, trek through the hills, visit ancient monuments, and camp under a starry night sky.