Vacation is a must for your health; learn how to unlock the full benefits

It’s time you take that vacation out of your group chat! Vacations, which have often been regarded as just time off work, might just be necessary for your overall wellbeing. A study from the University of Georgia, published in the Journal of Applied Psychology revealed that a vacation is more than just taking a few days off your usual routine. The study highlighted vacation benefits, along with certain parameters that can maximize them. Get refreshed in your vacation, and stay refreshed even days after your vacation.(Shutterstock)

Vacation benefits last longer

Disconnect from work and don't entertain any meetings on vacation.(Shutterstock)

It is already known that a good vacation rejuvenates and refreshes, as people break free from the daily grind and step back to unwind and de-stress. But the study found that these benefits last longer than previously known. So, even after returning to work, these benefits continue.

Vacation is a much-needed recharge. Lead author Ryan Grant said, "We need to break up these intense periods of work with intense periods of rest and recuperation.” This shows how important vacation is. Taking adequate breaks helps one maintain productivity and produce better work.

But there are certain parameters-basically how you spend your vacation, that will determine the durability of the benefits.

How to maximise your vacation's benefits

Engage yourself in physical activities on vacation like hiking. (Shutterstock)

How you spend the vacation- what you do, matters substantially. First and foremost is completely disconnecting from work. This includes not checking work mails or accepting work calls.

The lead study author Ryan Grant said, “If you’re not at work but you’re thinking about work on vacation, you might as well be at the office.” Fully unplug from work to enjoy vacation.

The second is to be active on vacation. Often people see it as a chance to lay back and lounge in the hammock by the pool all day. No one is asking to hit the gym on vacation, but keeping your heart rate up by participating in sports like hiking or snorkelling can help a lot.

This not only keeps the physical health in check (one may derail from their goals and overindulge on vacation)but also makes adventurous memories, boosting mental wellbeing.

And lastly, the vacation's duration is also important in determining the benefits. The longer it is, the better. But immediately heading back to work can be jarring and drastically put a damper on the benefits. The researchers firmly recommended taking a buffer day. After returning home from the vacation, take a few days to rest and gradually transition to your work life. This way the benefits will last and getting back to work won't feel all dreary.

