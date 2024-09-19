This morning, get some sun to boost physical and mental wellbeing; know the benefits

Stepping out to get some sunlight in the morning is a great routine. Mornings are meant to start with a fresh mind and healthy body. When we make time for ourselves to step out – for a walk or a workout routine – we allow ourselves the luxury of finding a few quaint hours in the morning to spend on our wellbeing. Soaking in the morning sunlight has a lot of amazing benefits. Check out the benefits here. Soaking in the morning sunlight has a lot of amazing benefits. (Unsplash)

Improves sleep:

One of the best ways to get some morning sunlight is to go for a morning walk or a run. However, not just for exercise, soaking in the morning sunlight also helps us fall asleep better at night. Sunlight helps in fixing the circadian rhythm of the body.

Produces Vitamin D:

Morning sunlight is the best source of Vitamin D. Deficiency of Vitamin D in the body causes sleep deprivation and sleep disorders. Getting some sunlight in the morning helps in producing more Vitamin D – this in turn helps in fixing the sleep pattern.

Boosts serotonin:

Serotonin is a neurotransmitter that is associated with wellbeing, happiness and boosting mood. Morning sunlight helps in enhancing serotonin production in the body – this helps us to stay motivated, joyous and happy throughout the day.

Melatonin regulation:

Melatonin is a hormone that is associated with causing sleep. When we allow the body to have morning sunlight, it helps in regulating the melatonin production – hence, making us feel charged up and shaking us out of our sleepiness.

Enhanced mood:

Natural sunlight exposure helps in triggering the release of endorphins that can help in regulating the mood and making us feel happy. This further helps us to start the day on a positive note. Natural sunlight exposure in the morning also helps in enhancing productivity and creativity throughout the day.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.