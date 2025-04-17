Where are Indians headed this long weekend? Top international destinations revealed

April was much anticipated, with a long string of back-to-back holidays like Good Friday, complemented by weekends and regional New Year festivals such as Poila Boishakh and Vishu. By taking a few leaves in between, you get long vacation-like breaks, which are perfect for going on trips with friends and family. Indians are heading to destinations in Southeast Asian countries for this long weekend. (Shutterstock)

Pick Your Trail, an international holiday destination brand, revealed that people are gravitating towards popular destinations in Southeast Asia for a quick international trip.

Hari Ganapathy, Co-founder of Pickyourtrail, shared a detailed guide to the destinations, backed by data, along with popular landmarks that are major crowd-pullers this season:

1. Bali, Indonesia

Bali continues to captivate Indian travellers, accounting for 18.10% of international bookings. With an average ticket size of Rs. 1.8 lakhs, it's an accessible paradise for every traveller.

Top activities:

Explore the stunning Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary in Ubud for a mix of nature and culture.

Take a sunrise trek to Mount Batur for incredible panoramic views.

Unwind with a traditional Balinese spa treatment, renowned for its healing properties.

Visit the Tegallalang Rice Terraces for a serene escape and Instagram-worthy views.

Enjoy water sports at Nusa Dua Beach, from parasailing to jet skiing, there’s no shortage of adventure.

Why it’s ideal for Indians: Proximity, budget-friendly options, and a variety of experiences make Bali an evergreen favourite.

2. Male, Maldives

Malé attracts 18.10% of Indian travellers, with an average ticket size of Rs. 2.3 lakhs. Its proximity and visa-on-arrival policy make it a hassle-free destination. Known for its crystal-clear waters and luxury resorts, Malé offers the ultimate beach escape.

Top activities:

Stay in an overwater bungalow at Soneva Jani or The St. Regis.

Explore the vibrant marine life with snorkelling or diving at Banana Reef.

Take a romantic sunset cruise on a traditional Maldivian dhoni.

Treat yourself to a spa session at Hakurahura Maldives, set amidst natural beauty.

Visit the National Museum in Male to learn about the Maldives' history and culture.

Why it’s ideal for Indians: Close proximity, luxurious stays, and an unforgettable experience for couples or families.

3. Bangkok, Thailand

Thailand accounts for 17.14% of bookings, with an average ticket size of Rs. 2 lakhs. Its diverse offerings cater to both adventure seekers and culture enthusiasts, from vibrant city life to rich culture and pristine beaches.

Top activities:

Visit The Grand Palace in Bangkok to admire Thai architecture and culture.

Explore the Floating Markets near Damnoen Saduak for an authentic local experience.

Relax on the idyllic beaches of Krabi and Phi Phi Islands.

Experience the tranquil Wat Pho and its giant reclining Buddha.

Go ziplining through the rainforests in Chiang Mai, one of Thailand’s most adventurous regions.

Why it’s ideal for Indians: Convenient flights, affordability, and an exciting blend of culture, nature, and adventure.

4. Singapore

Singapore draws 17.14% of Indian travellers, with the highest average ticket size of Rs. 2.8 lakhs. Its proximity and clean infrastructure make it a hassle-free destination for short getaways.

Top activities:

Visit the futuristic Gardens by the Bay for stunning landscapes and the Cloud Forest Dome.

Explore Chinatown and Little India for a cultural journey through food, temples, and shops.

Take a walk through the Singapore Botanic Gardens, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Visit Sentosa Island for beach activities and theme parks.

Dine at the world-famous Hawker Centers for local Singaporean delicacies.

Why it’s ideal for Indians: Quick flight, family-friendly, diverse experiences that cater to all interests.

5. Vietnam

Vietnam captures 9.52% of Indian travellers, with an average ticket size of Rs. 2.2 lakhs. Vietnam offers a refreshing alternative with its rich history, delectable cuisine, and beautiful landscapes.

Top activities:

Cruise through the stunning Halong Bay, known for its towering limestone islands.

Visit Hue, the former Imperial capital, to explore historical temples and royal palaces.

Experience the vibrant Hoi An Ancient Town, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Take a stroll through Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi.

Discover local street food in Ho Chi Minh City, from pho to banh mi, it's a food lover's haven.

Why it’s ideal for Indians: Rich history, affordability, and unique experiences in culture, food, and nature.

