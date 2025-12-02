Winter travel destinations in US: Florida, Hawaii, NYC and more holiday hotspots

The holiday season is here! This is the time when people across the United States look forward to celebrating the winter season with their family and friends. This is the time of the year when several Americans plan their vacations, depending on their budget, desired destination, and other aspects. December is often considered a magical time to travel with your loved ones. The month offers something for every traveler, ranging from snowy wonderlands and festive city lights to warm tropical escapes. Here is a look at the best winter holiday destinations in the US and beyond. Check out the best tourist spots in the United States during the winter season.(Unsplash)

Top winter holiday destinations in the US

New York City

New York City turns into a magical destination during the winter season as it offers tourists a vibrant mix of festive cheer, cultural highlights as well as seasonal experiences.

Visitors here get to witness the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, do ice skating at the Rockefeller Center or Central Park’s Wollman Rink, witness Fifth Avenue window displays and Dyker Heights lights, and much more.

Florida

Orlando in Florida is another most-preferred festive destinations in the US, offering comfortable weather, dazzling theme park celebrations, along with citywide holiday events. Overall, it provides a perfect holiday for families and travelers who seek both fun and cheer.

Further, famous theme parks, including Disney World and Universal Studios, turn into winter wonderlands with parades, fireworks, and festive décor.

Washington, D.C.

The US capital offers several affordable travel options and features a wide range of attractions for travelers during the winter season. This city comes alive during the holidays, with visitors looking forward to the festive light displays, popular museums, and other historic monuments. As per Fox Weather, Washington, D.C. also stands out in terms of safety score, surpassing the national average.

Illinois

Chicago, in Illinois, is home to several renowned tourist spots, such as the Christkindlmarket, Millennium Park ice skating, and Michigan Avenue, among others. According to Fox Weather, the city has the cheapest flights from various cities in the US, with prices ranging from as low as $205 round-trip. It also offers electric jazz clubs, spas and affordable restaurants.

Hawaii

Want to escape the cold? In that case, there is no better place than the warm beaches in Hawaii. Some of the famous tourist spots here include the Honolulu city lights, surfing competitions on Oahu’s North Shore, island traditions, and more.