ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Sep 26, 2023 12:42 PM IST

World Tourism Day 2023: From date to theme to history, here is all that you need to know about the special day.

World Tourism Day 2023: The joy of exploring the world is like nothing else. Experiencing different cultures, heritages, traditions and people of various countries helps us to broaden our perspectives and know that the world has so much to offer. Nature, wildlife, cities, jungles, oceans and mountains are some of the terrains that can be explored in the countries of the world. Visiting different countries and knowing about their history, people and rituals help us to feel the joy of wondering and wandering. Tourism helps in promoting the significance of this experience.

World Tourism Day 2023: Date, history, significance(Unsplash)

World Tourism Day is celebrated every year to promote the importance of tourism all over the world and make people aware of the fun and joy related to traveling. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things to keep in mind:

Date:

Every year, World Tourism Day is celebrated on September 27. This year, the special day falls on Wednesday.

History:

The World Tourism Organisation announced World Tourism Day back in 1979 – however, it started being officially celebrated from 1980. September 27 is significant for the celebrations of World Tourism Day as it marks the anniversary of the adoption of statues by the The World Tourism Organisation.

Significance:

The theme for this year's World Tourism Day is Tourism and Green Investments. "UNWTO has identified investments as one of the key priorities for tourism’s recovery and future growth and development. For World Tourism Day 2023, UNWTO highlights the need for more and better-targeted investments for people, for the planet and for prosperity. Now is the time for new and innovative solutions, not just traditional investments that promote and underpin economic growth and productivity. World Tourism Day 2023 will be a call to action to the international community, governments, multilateral financial institutions, development partners and private sector investors to unite around a new tourism investment strategy," read an excerpt on UNWTO's official website.

    Tapatrisha Das

    Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.

Tuesday, September 26, 2023
