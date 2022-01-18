Turmeric root tea to kadha: 5 powerful immunity boosters to fight Omicron

Preventing infection from Omicron variant that is known to evade immunity from vaccine and past infections is certainly not an easy task. Experts advise people to strengthen their immune system as it is considered our first line of defence to fight the highly mutated strain and reduce the risk of infection.

Many of us may suffer from poor immunity due to work stress, not eating timely and nutritious meals and sleeping at late hours. It is time to make the right changes in our lifestyle and incorporate foods that are powerful antioxidants and help strengthen our respiratory system and overall immunity.

"Building immunity doesn’t mean buying expensive supplements. You can build your immunity with the basic natural foods that might actually be already lying in your kitchen. Simple, balanced meals cooked the right way with the right quality of ingredients, oils, a variety of spices, and within the framework of nature are effective immunity boosters in itself. They can also help quell inflammation in our body, which goes hand in hand with immunity," says Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative and Lifestyle Medicine and Founder of YouCare - All about YOU by Luke Coutinho.

Here are 5 homemade immunity boosting drinks you must try for stronger immunity

1. Ginger and apple cider vinegar soother

Ginger and apple cider vinegar are good to boost immunity in the body.

Omicron is affecting mostly our upper respiratory system and to strengthen it and fight the virus, it is important to have ginger and apple cider vinegar smoother. It can be easily made at home.

"Ginger and apple cider vinegar are good to boost immunity in the body. While ginger contains sesquiterpenes chemicals that fight cold viruses, apple cider vinegar has bacteria and prebiotics that are beneficial for immunity and prevent respiratory infections," says Dr Siddhant Bhargava, Fitness and Nutritional Scientist, Co-Founder- Food Darzee.

How to make it

There are many ways in which this drink can be prepared. The most effective way is to add ginger in boiling water for five minutes then take a bowl and add lemon, one teaspoon of fresh ginger juice, and one teaspoon of apple cider vinegar. Mix it well and sprinkle some cayenne pepper before drinking it.

2. Turmeric root tea

Turmeric root tea(Instagram)

Adding turmeric to your diet can provide a good defence to the body against diseases. Turmeric root tea can be very effective in case of initial symptoms of cold like sore throat. Turmeric has high anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties. Rich in antioxidants, drinking this concoction will keep you warm inside out.

"The best time to heal a cold is to look out and act at its first signs. These warning signs could differ from one individual to the other. In most cases, a cold usually starts with a sore throat and is later followed by headache, chilliness, lethargy, and eventually a clogged or runny nose. Have a hot cup of this during the onset of cold and feel the magic yourself," says Coutinho.

How to make it

Ingredients

● 2 cups of boiling water

● 1-inch fresh turmeric root

● ½ tsp pepper powder

● Raw honey (as per taste)

Method

Add an inch of fresh turmeric root and ½ tsp pepper powder to two cups of boiling water. Reduce it to half and turn off the heat. Drizzle raw honey if required, and sip hot.

3. Granola fruit smoothie

Granola Fruit Smoothie(Pinterest)

A granola fruit smoothie is a high-protein drink that has ingredients like granola, cinnamon, yogurt, banana, flaxseeds, and honey.

"The combination of cinnamon and honey especially provides this drink with a natural immunity booster effect to it. Rich in protein and fibre, flaxseed is also enriched with omega-3 fatty acids that are good for heart and cholesterol management," says Dr Bhargava.

How to make it

Combine flaxseeds with granola, bananas, cinnamon and honey to make a delicious and exceptionally healthy, fulfilling, and rejuvenating smoothie.

4. All in one magic potion

Mucus, a sticky material is produced by our nose and sinsuses to trap bacteria, virus and other allergens. It is important to expel this mucus build-up. This all-in-one potion can help you do that and help you detoxify which is important for our immunity.

"Having a top-notch respiratory function is more important than ever in today’s times. With the kind of lifestyle most of us are living, there is an excess build-up of mucus in the lungs and respiratory tract. While mucus is a part of our body’s defence mechanism, an excess of it can also create a perfect environment for viruses and bacteria to grow. Thus, expelling excess mucous build-up becomes necessary. This tea does that job. Powerful expectorants like tulsi, cardamon, and fenugreek seeds help loosen up the mucous and excess phlegm," says Coutinho.

How to make it

Ingredients

● 1 tbsp methi seeds

● 10g fresh tulsi leaves or 1 tbsp dried tulsi.

● 2 pods cardamom/elaichi (green)

● 1 to 2 tsp saunf/fennel seeds

Method

Boil all of the above in 1 litre of water. Reduce it to 500 ml of water. Strain and sip warm

5. Kadha

Kadha(Pinterest)

Homemade kadha can help boost your immunity against infections and improve gut health.

"Preferred in India since ancient times, we all must have heard the word Kadha, and among us, many might not be a fan of it, but it is important to know that homemade Kadha is one of the most prominent ayurvedic concoctions that is essential to boost health and immunity," says Dr Bhargava.

How to make it

This most sought-after drink in the past two years is prepared by boiling kitchen ingredients such as basil, caroms seeds, black pepper, and turmeric, etc. in water. Besides boosting immunity, Kadha also relaxes the body, decreases body temperature, improves skin quality, strengthens stomach health, etc.

