Home / Lifestyle / What was Isaac Asimov’s first published novel?

What was Isaac Asimov’s first published novel?

Pebble in the Sky... and about other literary gems

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 13:03 IST
Vidya Subramanian
Vidya Subramanian
Hindustan Times
The first three books of science fiction writer, Isaac Asimov’s Foundation series, won the Hugo Award in 1966.
The first three books of science fiction writer, Isaac Asimov's Foundation series, won the Hugo Award in 1966.
         

Along with Arthur C Clarke, Isaac Asimov is considered one of the big daddies of science fiction writing. On his birth centenary (January 2), test your Asimov know how with this quiz:

1. How many books did Isaac Asimov write in the Foundation series?

Ans: Seven

2. What was Asimov’s first published novel?

Ans: Pebble in the Sky

3. From which university did Asimov earn his PhD?

Ans: Columbia University, New York

4. Which country was Asimov born in?

Ans: Russia

5. In the Galactic Empire, who created psychohistory?

Ans: Hari Seldon

6. What was Isaac Asimov’s pen name that he used to write a series of science fiction novels for children?

Ans: Paul French

7. Which planet is the capital of the Galactic Empire?

Ans: Trantor

8.Which TV show did Asimov once criticise for being scientifically inaccurate, but later became a fan of, even making friends with the show’s creator?

Ans: Star Trek

9. Asimov suffered from aviophobia (the fear of flying) and what other phobia?

Ans: Acrophobia (the fear of heights)

10. Which novelette was voted the best short science fiction story of all time by the Science Fiction Writers of America in 1964?

Ans: Nightfall

Lifestyle