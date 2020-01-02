What was Isaac Asimov’s first published novel?
Pebble in the Sky... and about other literary gemslifestyle Updated: Jan 02, 2020 13:03 IST
Along with Arthur C Clarke, Isaac Asimov is considered one of the big daddies of science fiction writing. On his birth centenary (January 2), test your Asimov know how with this quiz:
1. How many books did Isaac Asimov write in the Foundation series?
Ans: Seven
2. What was Asimov’s first published novel?
Ans: Pebble in the Sky
3. From which university did Asimov earn his PhD?
Ans: Columbia University, New York
4. Which country was Asimov born in?
Ans: Russia
5. In the Galactic Empire, who created psychohistory?
Ans: Hari Seldon
6. What was Isaac Asimov’s pen name that he used to write a series of science fiction novels for children?
Ans: Paul French
7. Which planet is the capital of the Galactic Empire?
Ans: Trantor
8.Which TV show did Asimov once criticise for being scientifically inaccurate, but later became a fan of, even making friends with the show’s creator?
Ans: Star Trek
9. Asimov suffered from aviophobia (the fear of flying) and what other phobia?
Ans: Acrophobia (the fear of heights)
10. Which novelette was voted the best short science fiction story of all time by the Science Fiction Writers of America in 1964?
Ans: Nightfall