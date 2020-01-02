What was Isaac Asimov’s first published novel?

Along with Arthur C Clarke, Isaac Asimov is considered one of the big daddies of science fiction writing. On his birth centenary (January 2), test your Asimov know how with this quiz:

1. How many books did Isaac Asimov write in the Foundation series?

Ans: Seven

2. What was Asimov’s first published novel?

Ans: Pebble in the Sky

3. From which university did Asimov earn his PhD?

Ans: Columbia University, New York

4. Which country was Asimov born in?

Ans: Russia

5. In the Galactic Empire, who created psychohistory?

Ans: Hari Seldon

6. What was Isaac Asimov’s pen name that he used to write a series of science fiction novels for children?

Ans: Paul French

7. Which planet is the capital of the Galactic Empire?

Ans: Trantor

8.Which TV show did Asimov once criticise for being scientifically inaccurate, but later became a fan of, even making friends with the show’s creator?

Ans: Star Trek

9. Asimov suffered from aviophobia (the fear of flying) and what other phobia?

Ans: Acrophobia (the fear of heights)

10. Which novelette was voted the best short science fiction story of all time by the Science Fiction Writers of America in 1964?

Ans: Nightfall