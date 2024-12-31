Year Ender 2024 | Exotic pets on the rise: Unusual companions that gained popularity in 2024

Mainstream pets are traditionally furry cats and dogs. But 2024 showed all animals, even the exotic, surprising ones can be household pets and worthy of all the love. Unconventional pets surged in popularity, from reptiles to amphibians, pets owners chose pets that are not regular, traditional household companions. Let's see what are these exotic pets. Exotic pets are on the rise. (Pexels)

Gecko

Starting the list off with an adorable reptile, a Gecko is small and fascinating with their unique patterns. They are kept in warm, well-maintained terrariums that mimic their natural habitats, complete with hiding spots and climbing structures. Gecko is perfect for first-time reptile owners.

Axolotl

Axolotl is an amphibian and one of the most unique pets you can own. Known as the ‘Mexican walking fish,’ it stays in its larval stage throughout its life, giving it a goofy smile.

Spider

Spiders may be the worst nightmare for people with arachnophobia, but these eight-legged creatures are fascinating and surreal to many exotic pet enthusiasts. With a wide variety of species available, including tarantulas, which are the most popular, spiders can be a low-maintenance pet option for those looking for something unique. All spider pets are not huge like tarantulas, there are small, miniature ones as well.

Chinchilla

Chinchillas will make you explode with cute aggression with their soft, fluffy coats and playful nature. These adorable rodents need regular dust baths to keep their fur clean and healthy. They are playful and adorable with their cartoon-like gaze.

Hedgehogs

Hedgehogs have spiky scales but it does little to damper their overwhelming cuteness. They are small yet curious, winning the hearts of their pet parents with their playful nature.

