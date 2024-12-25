Moo Deng to Taylor Swift's cat: Most adorable animals of 2024 that took internet by storm

Adorable animals were the internet's obsession this year. From Moo Deng to Pesto the Penguin, animals were everywhere - from memes and merchandise to funny videos and multiple fan pages dedicated solely to what they were doing every single day. Here's a look at the most adorable animals of 2024. Moo Deng and other animals took the internet by storm in 2024.

Also Read | Still don’t know who Moo Deng is? Hippo that’s on ‘most stylish people of 2024’ list

Moo Deng

She bit. She screamed. She conquered hearts. If it were a competition, then Moo Denge would have come right at the top. But we don't compare animals here. Moo Deng became an internet sensation when she was born in July at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand. The tiny and feisty pygmy hippo, whose name literally means bouncy pig in Thai, delighted the internet with her glossy skin, obsession with her mother's food basket, biting anything and anyone in her vicinity, frolicking clumsily around her enclosure, and zoomies.

Pesto, the Penguin

Among the many glossy black and white penguins at an Australian aquarium home, one baby penguin stood out. Pesto, born weighing only 200g (7oz), captured the internet's attention with his chocolatey brown fur and obscenely fluffy body. The chonky King Penguin towered a head above his own foster parents and weighed more than both combined. Like Moo Deng, he also shot to viral superstardom and attracted a legion of obsessed fans, including popstar Katy Perry.

Ava The Tiger

Born in 2021, Ava, the three-year-old golden tabby tiger from Chiang Mai Night Safari in Thailand, became one of the most popular animals on the internet in 2024. Following the paw prints of Moo Deng and Pesto the penguin, Ava's irresistible cuteness made her everyone's new favourite. Her unique golden fur is what sets her apart.

Taylor Swift's Cat, Benjamin Button

Taylor's Ragdoll kitten, who became a viral sensation last year when he appeared on the Time's Person Of The Year cover with his mom, had another shining moment in 2024. He garnered political attention when Taylor endorsed Kamala Harris for the US presidential election through an Instagram post. The post was purely political. However, the kicker turned out to be the singer's sign-off - “With love and hope, Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady.”

Messi from Anatomy Of A Fall

Messi, the adorable Border Collie who starred in the Award-winning film Anatomy Of A Fall, delivered a standout performance and even won the Palm Dog Award at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. This year, he stole the show at the 2024 Oscars as he upstaged Robert Downey Jr as the actor collected his award from Oppenheimer. A funny video of Messi clapping in the crowd led to several memes and funny reactions. However, the clip was pre-recorded as the canine was too excited during the ceremony rehearsal to attend the live show.

Demi Moore's dog Pilaf

During the press tour of The Substance, Demi Moore's adorable and slightly scary Chihuahua Pilaf accompanied her everywhere. Pilaf went to Cannes, met Lady Gaga on The Graham Norton Show, and even got her own magazine spread. As Moore says, it's Pilaf's world, and we are just living in it.